I don’t think he’ll be docked by the NFL, but the city of Baltimore is enraged by Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey. The first-round pick, who has been with the organization since 2017, essentially earned himself a one-game benching after making remarks on his podcast that Baltimore was a factory for creating criminals.

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The Ravens were not pleased, and while Humphrey apologized, he was sent home for the rest of the week and placed on the inactive list for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. The blowback was bad; even the mayor weighed in (via ESPN):

More about the Ravens sending home CB Marlon Humphrey and making him inactive for Sunday’s game against the Panthers following a recent derogatory comment he made about the city of Baltimore, via @jamisonhensley: https://t.co/dZHBJfS1UI — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 19, 2026

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey sent home, deactivated for Sunday’s game at Panthers for his derogatory comments about Baltimore. @Chris_Broussard and @getnickwright discuss: https://t.co/6PiqN9fAL9 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) November 19, 2026

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was sent home from the team facility and will be inactive for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers following a recent derogatory comment he made about the city of Baltimore on his podcast, coach Jesse Minter announced Thursday. Minter said the punishment is for one game only for Humphrey, who will not practice the rest of the week. "He's very remorseful. I think he understands that words mean a lot, especially to people in this city," Minter said before Thursday's practice. "When you say something like that, it's not a reflection of our team and our organization and how we want to operate." On an episode of "The Marlon Humphrey Show" released Wednesday, Humphrey took a swipe at the city when asked what Baltimore was best at making. After first mentioning "The Star-Spangled Banner" and National Bohemian beer, Humphrey quipped, "They're best at making criminals." […] Humphrey received heavy fan backlash on social media Wednesday afternoon. The podcast episode featuring Humphrey's "criminals" comment has since been deleted from his YouTube page. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott acknowledged Humphrey's apology in a statement posted to social media, but noted, "a verbal apology is not enough. Baltimore is a city full of young Black boys who look to the Ravens as a beacon of light in their lives and to have someone that looks like them who wears a Baltimore Ravens jersey relegate them to becoming criminals cuts deeper.

Ravens defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver said, “You have freedom of speech, but it’s not freedom of consequence.”

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