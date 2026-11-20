Protests popped up in Madison, Wisconsin, last night after Dane County District Attorney Ismael R. Ozanne decided not to criminally charge the police officers involved in the shooting of career criminal Corey Ruiz in July. Ruiz was a suspect in what was described at the time as attempted vehicle break-ins; in his statement yesterday, Ozanne said Ruiz was a suspect in the "attempted burglary of an occupied home." Ruiz, whose name appears in the state's online court database dozens of times, was armed with a knife and injured an officer before he was shot on July 22.

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For two weeks following the shooting, protesters set up an encampment in Madison that harassed residents, blocked businesses, and prevented first responders from getting to medical emergencies and other incidents. Police eventually broke up that encampment, too.

Gov. Tony Evers issued a statement that didn't even mention the police — some of whom faced threats after the shooting and were forced to relocate their families for safety — and Governor-Elect Crowley also issued a statement.

.@GovCrowley has issued the following statement regarding the decision of the Dane County District Attorney to not issue criminal charges against officers involved in the shooting of Corey Ruiz.



1/2 pic.twitter.com/xvF4cNTujC — Gov. Crowley Press Office (@GovCrowleyNews) November 19, 2026

It reads:

“My heart is with Corey Ruiz's family and everyone in the Madison community who continues to grieve his loss. “The video of Corey's killing is deeply troubling and raises serious questions about the force used against him. I recognize the pain and frustration many people are feeling following the District Attorney's decision, especially in communities of color that have watched similar tragedies unfold for generations. “People have every right to be upset and to make their voices heard. I encourage the community to continue speaking out and demanding answers, but to do so peacefully. More violence will not bring Corey back or change the District Attorney's decision. It will only add to the pain of a community already carrying so much. “As Wisconsin's first Black governor-elect, I understand that these incidents are part of a much longer history that has left generations of Americans questioning whether our justice system values their lives equally and whether law enforcement officers are held to the same standards as everyone else. “As Wisconsin's first Black governor-elect, I understand that these incidents are part of a much longer history that has left generations of Americans questioning whether our justice system values their lives equally and whether law enforcement officers are held to the same standards as everyone else. “When Corey was killed, I spoke about the deep wounds these incidents reopen and the work ahead to restore trust in our institutions. I stand by those words today. We must respect the independence of the criminal justice system, but the decision not to file charges does not end the conversation or resolve the questions this tragedy has raised. “As governor, I will use this office to look beyond this one case and examine what we can do differently to prevent tragedies like this from happening again. That means reviewing how officer-involved deaths are investigated and how information is shared with families and the public. It also means taking a hard look at use-of-force policies and training, while listening to the communities most affected by these encounters. “I will work with lawmakers, law enforcement and community leaders to identify meaningful changes that can make our justice system more transparent and help rebuild public trust. We cannot change what happened to Corey, but we can take responsibility for making sure his death leads to a serious conversation about how we move forward so that every Wisconsinite can have confidence that they will be treated with dignity and fairness, regardless of their race or ZIP code. That is the standard our state must work toward, and I am committed to it.”

As a reminder, here's what Ozanne wrote in his decision not to charge the police (emphasis added): "Under Wisconsin law, which applies equally to members of law enforcement and to those who are not, any person may use deadly force to respond to a genuine fear of deadly force to that person or any other person. This critical incident involved City of Madison police officers who were attempting the apprehension of an individual wanted for attempted burglary of an occupied home, who was actively evading police, and when contact was made, physically resisted, produced a weapon, and appeared to be unfazed by two less-than-lethal devices used by officers. I conclude it was reasonable for the officer to use deadly force when this person resisted officers, produced a knife, and was not affected by multiple attempts to use Tasers while officers attempted to take him into custody."

Any comment on these photos of Mr. Ruiz and the knife in his hand that could have been plunged into one of several officers in the seconds before he was shot, thus justifying the shooting under state law? pic.twitter.com/34a6s7keQC — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) November 19, 2026

No. Of course not.

He left some other important facts out of his statement, too.

Things David Crowley didn’t bring up:



The knife Ruiz was wielding.



The fact he was resisting.



His lengthy criminal history.



Any concern for the officer.



The fact that the DA who didn’t file charges is a black Democrat (since Crowley just made this about race). Thank you DA… pic.twitter.com/PIgnsb2a7u — Wisconsin Right Now (@wisconsin_now) November 19, 2026

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The statements are not helping to quell any unrest that's boiling, and last night, more protests erupted, and the media were, reportedly, largely blocked from covering the events.

From this angle the crowd looks small but it's actually much larger. The crowd is growing very angry and the protesters have banned the media from covering this. And the media is complying. Wow freedom of the press just died in Madison WI 😞 https://t.co/fAX58xRMhz — ErstwhileLibWi 🇺🇸 (@erstwhilewi) November 20, 2026

Jason Calvi, with Fox6, said their cameras were blocked.

Some protestors in Madison surrounded TV crews and aggressively demanded we leave the area and then blocked our cameras from recording.



Here’s what happened next: pic.twitter.com/pSoSgUJdP7 — Jason Calvi (@JasonCalvi) November 20, 2026

We expect this to continue through the weekend.

Protestors in Madison Wiscosnin want to riot for justice for Corey Ruiz.



Corey Ruiz and the rest of society already got justice.



If the get out of line, give them justice too. pic.twitter.com/udTvVEQlhd — FullBreed 🇺🇸 🏈 🍺 🚘 (@breed_full) November 20, 2026

Protesters turned violent when police broke up their encampment over the summer. With winter coming and cold weather, we'll see how long this round of unrest lasts.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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