What Is Your Kid's School Doing on October 7? One Radical Group Is Staging Walkouts in Many States.

As Israel marks the third anniversary of the horrific Hamas terror attacks, some schools in the United States are partnering with Revolutionary Youth to stage coordinated walkouts.

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What is Revolutionary Youth? It's part of the Anti-Imperialist Front-USA, a coalition that advocates for violent revolution and collaborates with groups affiliated with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), which the U.S. government has designated as a terrorist organization.

Are you aware of what your child’s school is allowing on October 7th? High school students in multiple states are planning coordinated walkouts backed by Revolutionary Youth.



This youth group is part of the Anti-Imperialist Front-USA, a coalition advocating for violent… pic.twitter.com/5ztOuT4TZX — NAVI (@NAVIvalues) October 6, 2026

"What if your child walked out of class on October 7, and you had no idea who was behind it. High school students in multiple states are preparing to do exactly that, and they are not doing it on their own," said Josh Weiner, chief strategy officer for NAVI. "The walkouts are coordinated by Revolutionary Youth, whose promotional materials show students burning an Israeli flag and supporting Palestinian resistance."

"Revolutionary Youth is a member organization of the Anti-Imperialist Front USA, a group that open advocates for violent revolution," he continued. "High schoolers in the group have even attended ideological summer camps where they studied Maoist insurgencies and were instructed to treat Hezbollah as one of their greatest teachers. And Revolutionary Youth collaborates with organizations tied to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a U.S.-designated terror entity. These high schoolers are plugged into an adult network overtly pushing for violence."

There are numerous schools in Washington state participating in this walkout, three schools in California, and one in West Lafayette, Indiana.

NAVI also gathered flyers and social media posts from the group. Those flyers say things like "Stop the genocide! Palestine resists, Palestine will win!" and "leave your classes and exist [sic] via the front entrance to join us in protesting the genocide of Palestinians."

Social media posts, mainly on Instagram, talk about "three years of genocide" and "victory to the Palestinian resistance."

It's likely most parents don't even know these walkouts are happening, let alone who is behind them, and we doubt that many parents would approve of such radical, terroristic behavior in their children's schools.

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