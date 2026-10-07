October 7 Special: Inside Gaza's Terror Tunnels

Three years ago, Hamas launched one of the biggest and deadliest terror attacks in recorded modern history. Israeli authorities put the death toll at roughly 1,200 people — the majority of them civilians who were attending the Nova music festival — with more than 5,000 wounded and hundreds more taken hostage into Gaza.

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Over the course of long, horrifying hours the terrorists breached Israel's border with several thousands of fighters, striking communities and military posts where they slaughtered men, women, and children, kidnapped people, and engaged in sexual violence. It was the largest loss of Jewish life since the Holocaust, and the last living hostages were freed on October 13, 2025 — more than two years later. It wasn't until January 26 of this year that the remains of the final hostage were recovered. Of the 251 people kidnapped on October 7, 168 were returned alive.

Hamas vowed to do the same thing again, if given the opportunity.

Israel, rightly, retaliated against Hamas, Hezbollah, and other terrorist factions in the region, vowing that this would never happen again. As they waged war against those terrorist groups, they faced a second war waged by the media, organizations like the United Nations, as well as Democrats and their left-wing allies in the United States. The Jewish state was charged with committing a "genocide" in Gaza, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was accused of war crimes.

On any given day on social media, you can see pro-Palestine and Hamas sympathizers posting pictures of the devastation in Gaza, with the complaint that the destruction is disproportionate to the atrocities committed by Hamas three years ago.

What they will not show you, however, is what lies beneath the rubble. Far under the surface and stretching for miles lies a vast network of tunnels, well built and fortified, from which Hamas operated before, during, and after October 7.

Now, in an exclusive, Salem's own Erin Molan went to Gaza and looked at a Hamas tunnel near the Israeli border — a tunnel the IDF only discovered eight months ago as they worked to clear and destroy the well-funded and vast network built by Hamas. These tunnels run under the homes, hospitals, and schools of civilians living in Gaza.

What's even scarier is the IDF believes they've only barely scratched the surface of the tunnel system.

INSIDE GAZA'S TERROR TUNNELS @Erin_Molan went deep beneath Gaza into a Hamas tunnel near the Israeli border, one the IDF only discovered eight months ago. Commanders' living quarters. Blast doors. Weapons storage. Tunnels running under the homes, schools, and hospitals of civilians above. The same network where hostages were held, some for more than a year. And IDF commanders say they've barely scratched the surface. The full video drops TODAY, on the anniversary of October 7th, at 8AM ET on Townhall, The Erin Molan Show, and across the @WatchSalemNews Network. — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 7, 2026





"So this is often the part that mainstream media, celebrities, influencers won't show you," Molan said. "And that is the terror network that lives underneath Gaza."

What Molan was shown in this tunnel system were commanders' living quarters, bathrooms, weapons storage, and even metal blast doors that the IDF found difficult to penetrate. Many of the hostages were held in these dark, hot, and humid places for weeks, months, or even more than a year.

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"They haven't even really scratched the surface in terms of how many of these terrorist tunnels actually exist in Gaza. Thousands of kilometers of them," she added. "The terrorists here in Gaza, on October 7, when they slaughtered over 1,200 people, took hostages, brought them back here. Babies. Kept some of them down in these terror tunnels. Kept their weapons, launched bombs, under schools, under hospitals, under homes. Hundreds of hostages and the second it was over, they promised to do it again and again."

This is why Israel fights. When they said "Never again," they meant it. And now we can get a first-hand look into the expansive system of terror tunnels built beneath Gaza, by Hamas, to use as a headquarters and hiding spot for terrorism.

The full video drops today, on the anniversary of October 7th, at 8 AM ET on Townhall, The Erin Molan Show, and across the @WatchSalemNews Network.

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