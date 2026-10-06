Mahmoud Khalil Refuses to Condemn Hamas, Proving He Should Have Been Deported Months Ago

Mahmoud Khalil, the pro-Palestine, Hamas-loving Columbia student and activist who should have been deported months ago, went on CNN and refused to condemn the terrorist organization that killed 1,200 Israelis and took hundreds more hostage three years ago. Khalil has fought his deportation with the help of activist courts and sympathetic Democrat politicians.

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Mahmoud Khalil tells CNN that asking him whether he condemns Hamas is a “silly question.”



“This question is only being used to ask Palestinians as a sort of, you know, if you say yes—just say yes or no. It’s black and white.” pic.twitter.com/IEHzOlE7pr — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 5, 2026

When Kaitlin Collins asked Khalil why he wouldn't condemn Hamas, he said, "Because they are not interested in my views about Hamas. This question is being used as a litmus test ... this is basically like, why would you ask me if I condemn Hamas, why don't you ask an American official if they condemn the U.S. government for killing over 80 girls in Iran or any Israeli official for the crimes in Gaza."

"This question is only being used to ask Palestinians as a sort of you know ... just say yes or no. It's black and white," he added.

Yes, it is black and white. Hamas is a terrorist organization. If you don't condemn it, you support it. It's that simple. And now we know where Khalil stands.

Yes, Mahmoud, the question is a litmus test, and you’ve failed it. https://t.co/gGQ85IgmYg — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 5, 2026

Of course he failed it. He supports terrorism. His activism at Columbia makes that explicitly clear.

So, in short, he supports Hamas which is why, among other things, he should’ve been deported months ago. https://t.co/IpzAvIcAmf — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 5, 2026

Yes. He should have been deported.

Yeah, because it’s black or white. https://t.co/AR3C1Yi0Zh — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) October 6, 2026

There's no nuance here. Hamas is a terrorist organization who — by the way — kills innocent Palestinians by using them as human shields. Khalil can't even condemn that.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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