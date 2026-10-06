Abdul El-Sayed Is Lying About Healthcare Wait Times, and His Plan Would Make Them Worse

See, this is what happens when you lie about being a doctor, Abdul El-Sayed. You do not understand how the healthcare system actually works, because you have never held a license to practice medicine and you've never treated a patient. If you had, you'd know what the wait times are for appointments in America.

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But lying helps serve El-Sayed's real agenda: destroying our healthcare system by socializing it, so lie he must. This time, it's about wait times for things like cardiologists.

FOX: You look at places in Europe, what you get is people waiting so long…



El-Sayed: Do you know average wait time for cardiologist in America is? 2-1/2 months. A lot of other countries don't wait as long to see a cardiologist. The idea that you point to another country and… pic.twitter.com/MSiIxXxhWc — Acyn (@Acyn) October 5, 2026

"Number one, I'm not advocating for the same system as the NHS," El-Sayed said. "Number two, we are the richest, most powerful country in the world. The idea that we're going to point to another country that does something poorly and say we can't possibly do it better is ridiculous, because we're the greatest country in the world."

We have to pause there. This is a guy who campaigns with Abdul El-Sayed who said America deserved 9/11 and that we are worse than terrorist groups. So that's a lie, too.

"The second point I'll make here is, do you know what the average wait time for a cardiologist in America is? Two and a half months. Nobody ever tells you you should see a cardiologist in two and a half months. Two and a half weeks? Maybe. Two and a half days, better. Two and a half hours, that's the best," he said.

The average wait time for non-emergency cardiology appointments is about a month. And it would be faster if we removed all the illegal aliens from our country who are clogging up our healthcare system.

How does nationalized healthcare reduce wait times? It doesn’t. Only so many doctors in US that can work so many hours. Add more demand and the wait times go up. Supply and demand. Something left can’t grasp. So with more demand one can reasonably expect wait times to go up — JamesTiberius (@TheBigJamesG) October 6, 2026

It doesn't.

Horse hockey. My dad had a from-scratch appointment with a cardio specialist at UAB in less than a week back in January. — Will Collier (@willcollier) October 5, 2026

This writer's parents both had cardiologists, and neither waited more than a week for an appointment.

The average wait time in the UK, for the record, is about 3 months. In the US, it’s 32.7 days, which took 30 seconds to Google. This guy is not fit to hold office and that’s setting aside that he is totally Muslim Brotherhood. https://t.co/8Yfp3hDRnS — Liz Mair (@LizMair) October 5, 2026

But the lying is the point.

This is a made up stat from Abdul



Average wait times in busier metro areas is 32 days - for new patient non-emergency consultations.



2.5 months isn’t an average wait anywhere.



Meanwhile Canada and Euope are 3 times that with thousands dying on their waitlists. https://t.co/buXWmPseJk — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) October 5, 2026

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Remember that the U.K. healthcare isn't free.

"Health care is free over there!"



Actually, you pay for it with your taxes, you have to wait a long time for it, and the quality level sucks. https://t.co/asjmRpSW7k pic.twitter.com/vA1wkVvws0 — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) October 6, 2026

Here, it would require a quadrupling of the federal income tax to cover.

He answered 0 questions and said he welcomes campaign contributions from Jeffrey Epstein’s buddies. 🥴😵‍💫 https://t.co/kOOxgRI0uP — Democrats For Mike Rogers (@DemsForMike) October 5, 2026

Of course he does.

And remember, the United States has far larger populations than the U.K. and Canada. That means our wait times would be exponentially longer, too.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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