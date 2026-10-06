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Abdul El-Sayed Is Lying About Healthcare Wait Times, and His Plan Would Make Them Worse

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 06, 2026 10:00 AM
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Abdul El-Sayed Is Lying About Healthcare Wait Times, and His Plan Would Make Them Worse
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

See, this is what happens when you lie about being a doctor, Abdul El-Sayed. You do not understand how the healthcare system actually works, because you have never held a license to practice medicine and you've never treated a patient. If you had, you'd know what the wait times are for appointments in America.

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But lying helps serve El-Sayed's real agenda: destroying our healthcare system by socializing it, so lie he must. This time, it's about wait times for things like cardiologists.

"Number one, I'm not advocating for the same system as the NHS," El-Sayed said. "Number two, we are the richest, most powerful country in the world. The idea that we're going to point to another country that does something poorly and say we can't possibly do it better is ridiculous, because we're the greatest country in the world."

We have to pause there. This is a guy who campaigns with Abdul El-Sayed who said America deserved 9/11 and that we are worse than terrorist groups. So that's a lie, too.

"The second point I'll make here is, do you know what the average wait time for a cardiologist in America is? Two and a half months. Nobody ever tells you you should see a cardiologist in two and a half months. Two and a half weeks? Maybe. Two and a half days, better. Two and a half hours, that's the best," he said.

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The average wait time for non-emergency cardiology appointments is about a month. And it would be faster if we removed all the illegal aliens from our country who are clogging up our healthcare system.

It doesn't.

This writer's parents both had cardiologists, and neither waited more than a week for an appointment.

But the lying is the point.

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Remember that the U.K. healthcare isn't free.

Here, it would require a quadrupling of the federal income tax to cover.

Of course he does.

And remember, the United States has far larger populations than the U.K. and Canada. That means our wait times would be exponentially longer, too.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | HEALTHCARE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | MEDICARE
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