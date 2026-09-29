DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Mike Rogers' Campaign Was Warning Voters About El-Sayed's Medicare for All Plan Before His Flip-Flop

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 29, 2026 9:00 AM
Advertisement
Mike Rogers' Campaign Was Warning Voters About El-Sayed's Medicare for All Plan Before His Flip-Flop
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

The Mike Rogers campaign was warning voters about Abdul El-Sayed's disastrous Medicare for All plan long before El-Sayed flip-flopped on the issue. Townhall reported this yesterday, with El-Sayed now saying Americans who like their private insurance can keep it under his plan. That flies in the face of everything that El-Sayed has championed for years, including his push to repeal the Second Amendment to replace it with a Constitutional right to healthcare.

Advertisement

In August, Rogers shared a video of all the times El-Sayed talked about banning private insurance in favor of government-run, single-payer healthcare. Rogers even called El-Sayed a snake oil salesman for the scheme — which would require massive tax increases and lead to rationing of healthcare and long wait times for treatment.

Here's some of the things El-Sayed has said about healthcare in the past:

  • "I advocate for a government takeover of health insurance because health insurance offers no value."
  • "What Medicare for All does is it does away with the private insurance market."
  • "Because instead of having a whole bunch of payers, you have one payer, and that is the federal government."
  • "Medicare for All guarantees you a public health care plan and eliminates your private one."
  • "Medicare for All comes in and says no more of this insurance industry."
  • "One insurance and that is the government of the United States."
  • "What you have is the state operating as your insurance company."
Recommended
Trump's College Loan Tweaks Are Being Felt...and Campus Libs Are Going to Blow a Gasket Matt Vespa Pollster's Latest 2026 Midterm Will Not Sit Well With CNN’s Audience Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Meanwhile, El-Sayed's wife refuses to take any insurance, including Medicare/Medicaid, at her private practice. She makes patients — even those with private insurance — pay in cash.

And this "free" healthcare is going to cost you. El-Sayed himself admits as much.

"It is going to require taxes and the question of how much of those taxes we would ask working Americans to pay," he said. "I think it's important that from the political economy perspective, that everybody pays a bit in."

Now compare this to El-Sayed's most recent comment.

"If you would like to have a private insurer, you're welcome to that."

Advertisement

It's a lie. Mike Rogers called El-Sayed a con man, and El-Sayed is proving Rogers right every single day. 

Abdul El-Sayed has spent years advocating for the abolition of private health insurance, a move that would not only destroy the quality of and access to healthcare in this nation, but also put more than 400,000 people out of work. So why is El-Sayed flip-flopping on the major policy position of his campaign 37 days ahead of the election? Is it because he knows Medicare for All is unpopular or is it because he's a liar?

Michigan voters deserve to know which before heading to the polls in November, and Mike Rogers is reminding them.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | HEALTHCARE | MEDICARE | MIKE ROGERS
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Trump's College Loan Tweaks Are Being Felt...and Campus Libs Are Going to Blow a Gasket

Trump's College Loan Tweaks Are Being Felt...and Campus Libs Are Going to Blow a Gasket

Matt Vespa
Pollster's Latest 2026 Midterm Will Not Sit Well With CNN’s Audience

Pollster's Latest 2026 Midterm Will Not Sit Well With CNN’s Audience

Matt Vespa
A Rebuttal to Juan Williams on Justice Clarence Thomas

A Rebuttal to Juan Williams on Justice Clarence Thomas

Armstrong Williams

Trending on Townhall Videos