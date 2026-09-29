Mike Rogers' Campaign Was Warning Voters About El-Sayed's Medicare for All Plan Before His Flip-Flop

The Mike Rogers campaign was warning voters about Abdul El-Sayed's disastrous Medicare for All plan long before El-Sayed flip-flopped on the issue. Townhall reported this yesterday, with El-Sayed now saying Americans who like their private insurance can keep it under his plan. That flies in the face of everything that El-Sayed has championed for years, including his push to repeal the Second Amendment to replace it with a Constitutional right to healthcare.

Advertisement

In August, Rogers shared a video of all the times El-Sayed talked about banning private insurance in favor of government-run, single-payer healthcare. Rogers even called El-Sayed a snake oil salesman for the scheme — which would require massive tax increases and lead to rationing of healthcare and long wait times for treatment.

Abdul El-Sayed is a snake oil salesman.



He wants to take away your doctor and take money out of your pocket. pic.twitter.com/2dDAoG90iB — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) August 19, 2026

Here's some of the things El-Sayed has said about healthcare in the past:

"I advocate for a government takeover of health insurance because health insurance offers no value."

"What Medicare for All does is it does away with the private insurance market."

"Because instead of having a whole bunch of payers, you have one payer, and that is the federal government."

"Medicare for All guarantees you a public health care plan and eliminates your private one."

"Medicare for All comes in and says no more of this insurance industry."

"One insurance and that is the government of the United States."

"What you have is the state operating as your insurance company."

Meanwhile, El-Sayed's wife refuses to take any insurance, including Medicare/Medicaid, at her private practice. She makes patients — even those with private insurance — pay in cash.

And this "free" healthcare is going to cost you. El-Sayed himself admits as much.

"It is going to require taxes and the question of how much of those taxes we would ask working Americans to pay," he said. "I think it's important that from the political economy perspective, that everybody pays a bit in."

Finally, Abdul’s Medicare for All Scheme makes sense…

Just like his TV ads, he wants it but knows he can’t pay for it — and he’s asking you to foot the bill for both! pic.twitter.com/diNaY059aT — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) September 28, 2026

Now compare this to El-Sayed's most recent comment.

The most blatant flip flop I’ve ever seen.



Abdul El-Sayed today on Medicare for All: "If you would like to have a private insurer, you’re welcome to do that."



This man has spent YEARS vowing the exact opposite.



Here are 11 times Abdul promised to ELIMINATE private health… pic.twitter.com/V96b0bWWsp — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) September 26, 2026

"If you would like to have a private insurer, you're welcome to that."

Advertisement

It's a lie. Mike Rogers called El-Sayed a con man, and El-Sayed is proving Rogers right every single day.

Abdul El-Sayed has spent years advocating for the abolition of private health insurance, a move that would not only destroy the quality of and access to healthcare in this nation, but also put more than 400,000 people out of work. So why is El-Sayed flip-flopping on the major policy position of his campaign 37 days ahead of the election? Is it because he knows Medicare for All is unpopular or is it because he's a liar?

Michigan voters deserve to know which before heading to the polls in November, and Mike Rogers is reminding them.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.