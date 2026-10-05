Matt Dunlap Doubles Down on Increasing Maine's Gas Tax

Democrats have been campaigning on the concept of "affordability" for a while now, but whenever they're in power, they always make things more expensive. Usually, they do this by raising taxes — look at what Gov. Abigail Spanberger did in Virginia — and pretending it's no big deal.

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In Maine, Matt Dunlap's record has been defined by being a failure at the one job he had and taking more money from hardworking Maine taxpayers. During his time in the State House, Dunlap voted to increase the gas tax and the vehicle registration fee, putting Maine among the top 20 states for gas tax at the time.

Just a few short years later, Dunlap voted to index the gas tax to inflation, which led to an eight-cent increase by 2011.

And just last week, Dunlap doubled down on increasing the gas tax and called it "absolutely...the right vote."

Maine Democrat Matt @Dunlap4Congress doubles down on his vote to RAISE the gas tax! Dunlap: “Absolutely it was the right vote.” https://t.co/z1sQKobVpI — NRCC (@NRCC) October 2, 2026

"As a state legislator, you voted to increase Maine's gas tax ... focusing just on that gas tax vote, looking back, was that the right vote and how does it square with your affordability message today?" the moderator asked.

"Absolutely, it was the right vote," Dunlap replied.

But Dunlap's love of taxes isn't limited to the gas tax. During his time in the State House, Dunlap voted for numerous tax-loving policies.This includes Dunlap voting against two bills that would have made it more difficult for the state legislature to raise taxes. He voted against freezing property taxes for low-income seniors in Maine, too.

Dunlap also tried to increase the costs of Maine's recreational activities, including tripling the cost of fishing licenses for those who fish year-round, raising the annual registration fee for ATVs, which an official with ATV of Maine warned would "destroy a major recreational activity," and proposing to raise other hunting and fishing fees by 50 percent.

In 1990-2000, Dunlap went so far as to vote to tax Social Security benefits for Mainers making more than $25,000 a year. Even then-Gov. Angus King vetoed that bill, saying it would "serve as a disincentive for many retirees to remain in or return to Maine's workforce."

If elected to Congress, Dunlap refused to sign a pledge not to raise federal taxes on Mainers, and he opposes the Working Families Tax Cuts, which means Dunlap supports a 24 percent tax hike on Maine's 2nd Congressional District, would have voted against eliminating tax on tips and overtime — which boosted take-home pay for hardworking Mainers by $1,300–$1,400 — and would have voted against ending taxes on Social Security, something that benefits more than a quarter million seniors across the state of Maine. Dunlap's radical policies meant he would've voted against a tax deduction for banks on loans made to fisheries and aquaculture facilities, which frees up credit for Maine's lobstermen, too.

The rest of Dunlap's record is just as disastrous as his tax policies. He was forced to vacate his job as Maine's State Auditor in 2021 after he failed two of three exams to become a certified public accountant, a requirement for the position. Dunlap himself admitted he was "utterly unqualified" for the position and failed to properly audit the state government, leading to millions of dollars in waste.

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The bottom line is this: Matt Dunlap took every chance he had to vote for bigger government over bigger paychecks. His record of fiscal mismanagement and support for higher taxes proves he cannot be trusted to protect Mainers' hard-earned money.

Mainers know Dunlap is bad news for their state and their wallets. "It's simple," said Michelle Bertrand, "I have worked in the service industry my entire life. As a waitress, bartender, and stylist, tips have been a critical part of my income. Knowing that Matt Dunlap would've voted against ending taxes on tips, and that he has a record of misusing tax dollars and asking for me to pay more, I cannot in good conscience vote for him. I'm with Paul LePage."

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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