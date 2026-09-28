Matt Dunlap Says Democrats Won't Get Much Done If They Take Control of Congress

You've been warned, voters. Not only have Democrats promised to weaponize government against President Trump, members of his administration, and even his supporters, but Maine Congressional candidate Matt Dunlap is warning that Democrats won't get much done for the people who elected them to Congress.

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It's a refreshing bit of honesty from a party that insists it represents the interests of hard-working Americans.

Unhinged Democrat Matt Dunlap says if Democrats gain power “not a lot will get done” and says President Trump should be “escorted out in handcuffs.”



Dunlap isn’t interested in working across the aisle for Mainers — he only cares about implementing Democrats’ extreme agenda. pic.twitter.com/VAHIz0wpik — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 27, 2026

"The way you get something big done is you get started on it, first of all," Dunlap said in a campaign event with U.S. Senate candidate Troy Jackson. "And I've also, like Troy, I've been very clear with people that assuming I get elected, and I assume I'm going to get elected, and assuming we get a majority in the House, and I assume we're going to get a majority in the house and the Senate, you know, Trump and the White House — not a lot's gonna happen for a couple of years. We may be able to make some deals with him, you know, 'cause he probably doesn't wanna be escorted out in handcuffs, which he should be."

So Dunlap is saying they'll arrest President Trump if he doesn't do the Democrats' radical bidding? Good luck with that.

Matt Dunlap is a stiff. This guy is trying to get elected in a Red district after voting in Maine to have trans girls in girls sports and mutilating children.



He is running for my district and he isn’t going to win. The Democrat establishment didn’t want him, voters chose him… — Moni 💕 (@MoniFunGirl) September 27, 2026

Republican voters need to go out and vote for the Republicans to prevent guys like Dunlap and Jackson from getting to Congress.

“Elect me so I can do nothing and screw affordability in the Second District, because Trump…” https://t.co/sIZc4RGF48 — Lauren LePage (@lauren_e_lepage) September 27, 2026

That's a heck of a political platform.

Democrats are the party of obstruction. https://t.co/oFgp7WTqeH — Kristen Cianci (@kristencianci) September 27, 2026

Democrats have no agenda to help the American people. Instead, they will abolish ICE and the Department of Homeland Security, open our borders to every manner of criminal illegal alien, welfare moocher, and terrorist, while spending trillions on welfare, fraud, and failed socialized medicine schemes. They've vowed to weaponize government to punish Republicans and businesses that didn't resist President Trump to their liking, and they will pass a

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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