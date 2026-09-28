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Matt Dunlap Says Democrats Won't Get Much Done If They Take Control of Congress

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 28, 2026 4:30 PM
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Matt Dunlap Says Democrats Won't Get Much Done If They Take Control of Congress
AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File

You've been warned, voters. Not only have Democrats promised to weaponize government against President Trump, members of his administration, and even his supporters, but Maine Congressional candidate Matt Dunlap is warning that Democrats won't get much done for the people who elected them to Congress.

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It's a refreshing bit of honesty from a party that insists it represents the interests of hard-working Americans.

"The way you get something big done is you get started on it, first of all," Dunlap said in a campaign event with U.S. Senate candidate Troy Jackson. "And I've also, like Troy, I've been very clear with people that assuming I get elected, and I assume I'm going to get elected, and assuming we get a majority in the House, and I assume we're going to get a majority in the house and the Senate, you know, Trump and the White House — not a lot's gonna happen for a couple of years. We may be able to make some deals with him, you know, 'cause he probably doesn't wanna be escorted out in handcuffs, which he should be."

So Dunlap is saying they'll arrest President Trump if he doesn't do the Democrats' radical bidding? Good luck with that.

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Republican voters need to go out and vote for the Republicans to prevent guys like Dunlap and Jackson from getting to Congress.

That's a heck of a political platform.

Democrats have no agenda to help the American people. Instead, they will abolish ICE and the Department of Homeland Security, open our borders to every manner of criminal illegal alien, welfare moocher, and terrorist, while spending trillions on welfare, fraud, and failed socialized medicine schemes. They've vowed to weaponize government to punish Republicans and businesses that didn't resist President Trump to their liking, and they will pass a 

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CONGRESS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | REPUBLICAN PARTY
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