Of Course Abdul El-Sayed Was More Concerned About Illegal Aliens Than Michiganders During COVID

If you want a glimpse into how Abdul El-Sayed's "Medicare for All" scheme, take a look at some of the other things he's said throughout his career. Last week, we learned that El-Sayed objected to breast cancer research funding because he felt breast cancer patients — women — had "social power and privilege," making it unfair for the disease to get the funding and attention it does. His sexist remarks got a lot of backlash, but there's more

Advertisement

During COVID, El-Sayed wanted to protect illegal aliens instead of Michiganders.

🚨UNEARTHED AUDIO: Abdul El-Sayed fought to protect illegals over Michiganders during COVID:



"Undocumented people are among the most vulnerable in our society, particularly during this pandemic... this pandemic has hit undocumented Americans hard." pic.twitter.com/05DY9CCzh1 — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) September 29, 2026

"Undocumented people are among the most vulnerable in our society, particularly during this pandemic," El-Sayed said. "We have deemed their labor 'essential,' while deeming their existence illegal. And this pandemic has hit undocumented Americans hard."

It hit all of us hard.

“I can’t believe the guy with 20 red flags would do something like this.”



— Modern voters https://t.co/6yFo3r5Ioj — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) September 29, 2026

We should all be concerned about El-Sayed's red flags. It's clear he would prioritize his political agenda and constituencies in policies — including socialized medicine.

RNC research department when they discovered El-Sayed's woke-era podcast https://t.co/cOvLG2AHYX pic.twitter.com/9qbN3n7Ky1 — David Weigel (@daveweigel) September 29, 2026

Pretty much.

Who was in charge of Michigan during COVID? Who determined what businesses were "essential" and remained open? That was Democrat Gretchen Whitmer.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.