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State Department Issues Security Alert for Gloucestershire Following Thwarted Terror Attack

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 28, 2026 8:30 AM
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State Department Issues Security Alert for Gloucestershire Following Thwarted Terror Attack
AP Photo/Gerald Penny, File

Yesterday, authorities arrested five men near the Royal Air Force (RAF) Base in Fairford, U.K. That base is where U.S. strategic bombers B-52H and B-1B depart for strike missions against Iran.

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These men were arrested under the Explosives Act and authorities declared a "major incident" at RAF Fairford that involved the evacuation of homes in the surrounding area. Bomb disposal squads took over the investigation, which involved three white vans.

The suspects were pictured sitting handcuffed on the ground with their shirts removed, and reports suggested authorities were examining whether or not the suspects were equipped with suicide vests. The plot was foiled after a farmer driving home from a party saw the vans and men in balaclavas near RAF Fairford and called police.

Later reporting by Townhall's Joe Chalfant said the foiled attack was most likely linked to an Iranian-backed plot, but there may be Russian involvement or links to other Islamic terror groups.

The State Department has also issued a travel alert for Americans in and around Gloucestershire, U.K.

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The alert, issued yesterday afternoon, says the U.S. Embassy is aware of the arrests near RAF Fairford.

"U.S. citizens are encouraged to exercise caution and be mindful of personal security," the alert read. "Local authorities are evacuating certain residents in the area out of an abundance of caution. We remind U.S. citizens that U.K. authorities rate the threat of terrorism in the U.K. as severe. U.S.-associated facilities, gatherings, and organizations may be at heightened risk."

It's very depressing to think about.

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Prime Minister Andy Burnham told people not to speculate until authorities make the motives known.

"The safety and security of the public is our first priority, and I want people to know that we will always take every step necessary to protect our communities and keep our country safe. The investigation remains ongoing, and I would urge people not to speculate while the authorities establish the full facts," he wrote on X.

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News Topics IRAN | MILITARY | STATE DEPARTMENT | TERRORISM | UNITED KINGDOM
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