State Department Issues Security Alert for Gloucestershire Following Thwarted Terror Attack

Yesterday, authorities arrested five men near the Royal Air Force (RAF) Base in Fairford, U.K. That base is where U.S. strategic bombers B-52H and B-1B depart for strike missions against Iran.

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These men were arrested under the Explosives Act and authorities declared a "major incident" at RAF Fairford that involved the evacuation of homes in the surrounding area. Bomb disposal squads took over the investigation, which involved three white vans.

The suspects were pictured sitting handcuffed on the ground with their shirts removed, and reports suggested authorities were examining whether or not the suspects were equipped with suicide vests. The plot was foiled after a farmer driving home from a party saw the vans and men in balaclavas near RAF Fairford and called police.

#BREAKING A lone farmer driving home from a party near RAF Fairford is reportedly responsible for spotting three suspicious vans blocking a road near the airbase she then saw masked men in balaclavas scattering into a field in different directions in the direction of the airbase… — Fast News Network (@fastnewsnet) September 27, 2026

Later reporting by Townhall's Joe Chalfant said the foiled attack was most likely linked to an Iranian-backed plot, but there may be Russian involvement or links to other Islamic terror groups.

The State Department has also issued a travel alert for Americans in and around Gloucestershire, U.K.

Gloucestershire, United Kingdom: The U.S. Embassy is aware of arrests on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act near the Royal Air Force base in Fairford, UK. U.S. citizens are encouraged to exercise caution and be mindful of personal security. U.S. citizens are advised to follow… pic.twitter.com/rpAdvgrQjZ — TravelGov (@TravelGov) September 27, 2026

The alert, issued yesterday afternoon, says the U.S. Embassy is aware of the arrests near RAF Fairford.

"U.S. citizens are encouraged to exercise caution and be mindful of personal security," the alert read. "Local authorities are evacuating certain residents in the area out of an abundance of caution. We remind U.S. citizens that U.K. authorities rate the threat of terrorism in the U.K. as severe. U.S.-associated facilities, gatherings, and organizations may be at heightened risk."

The United Kingdom 2026 and the United States are forced to put out travel alerts to it's citizens in our country because our weak and pathetic government have turned us into a failed nation due to mass immigration. https://t.co/WKhqykBjUG — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) September 27, 2026

It's very depressing to think about.

I thought this was only issued to U.S. citizens traveling to Third World countries—oh, wait.



Never mind.



Silly me. https://t.co/2SIQoVHadY — Rhein Amacher (@RheinAmacher) September 27, 2026

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Prime Minister Andy Burnham told people not to speculate until authorities make the motives known.

I know today's incident near RAF Fairford will be deeply concerning for local residents and for many people following developments across the country.



My thanks go to Gloucestershire Police, Counter Terrorism Policing, our Armed Forces and all those working to keep the public… — Andy Burnham (@andyburnham) September 27, 2026

"The safety and security of the public is our first priority, and I want people to know that we will always take every step necessary to protect our communities and keep our country safe. The investigation remains ongoing, and I would urge people not to speculate while the authorities establish the full facts," he wrote on X.

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