The Dallas Cowboys Really Blew It in Rio

It was a great football weekend, folks. At least for me — all the teams I hate lost on Saturday in college, and all the teams I hate in the NFL lost on Sunday. The Dallas Cowboys hate watch was delicious. Heading into the game in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, there were concerns about the quality of the field. It’s part of the international leg that some teams find themselves on, and on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys faced the Baltimore Ravens. It was a good game — I won’t lie. The product was good; I just wanted the Cowboys to lose. And they did, in heartbreaking fashion.

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With 90 seconds left, the Cowboys needed to respond after Lamar Jackson connected with tight end Matt Hibner for a two-yard touchdown. The score was 34-31. That’s a lot of time, and Dak Prescott has the talent and the weapons to do damage. After a promising potential game-winning drive stalled, they kicked a field goal to tie it at 31-31, but here’s where Dallas fans are ripping their hair out. What was the Cowboys’ coaching staff doing? Lamar Jackson also has talent and offensive weapons in Baltimore to do damage. So why opt for a kickoff that sails well past the end zone and lands at the 35-yard line? I mention Lamar and weapons. Seven seconds remained on the clock: a nice throw gets you into field goal range, and Baltimore had one timeout left. What do you think happened?

The Portuguese call of Tyler Loop’s game-winning kick in Rio is absolutely electric ⚡️🇧🇷



(📽️ @NFLBrasil)

pic.twitter.com/Zq3wJhgatT https://t.co/ZydbOlUhjM — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 27, 2026

Mike Tomlin breaks down the Cowboys' "negligent" defensive approach in the Rio finish vs. the Ravens. 🏈🎙️ #NFL https://t.co/HM4OjvoaUD pic.twitter.com/NI1EwD4Zub — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 28, 2026

The #Cowboys coaching staff completely blew the end of the Ravens game#Dallascowboys pic.twitter.com/AqWfbBplSK — tag! (@taggartkent) September 28, 2026

That’s right — Lamar connected with Zay Flowers within field goal range. A timeout was called with one second remaining, and Tyler Loop became the overseas hero. The Ravens won 34-31. I mean, Dallas’ red zone playcalling was bizarre across the board for most teams yesterday, but the rush to take timeouts and preserve clock time for Baltimore ended up being their undoing.





Dak thought he had the game won. Not so fast, my friend.

“They better call timeout. Shit, shit. They better call timeout” — Dak Prescott pic.twitter.com/y53fl13QOL — Drake Bentley (@drake_bentley) September 27, 2026

IT'S NOT OVER, TIL IT'S OVER!



The Ravens started their drive with 0:07 seconds left in regulation, the latest start to a game-winning drive off of a kickoff since 1978 (including playoffs).



This is the first game in the Super Bowl era (since 1966) that each team made a FG in… pic.twitter.com/jHq4b9wM0R — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) September 28, 2026

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More context here:



The Ravens' game-winning drive started with 0:07 on the clock -- the latest a game-winning drive has ever started (after a kickoff) in the ESPN database (since 1978).



That was the quickest game-winning drive ever. https://t.co/10P4aBKwQi — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) September 28, 2026





What happend was the Ravens secured the fastest game-scoring drive.

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