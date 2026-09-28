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The Dallas Cowboys Really Blew It in Rio

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 28, 2026 6:30 AM
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The Dallas Cowboys Really Blew It in Rio
AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

It was a great football weekend, folks. At least for me — all the teams I hate lost on Saturday in college, and all the teams I hate in the NFL lost on Sunday. The Dallas Cowboys hate watch was delicious. Heading into the game in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, there were concerns about the quality of the field. It’s part of the international leg that some teams find themselves on, and on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys faced the Baltimore Ravens. It was a good game — I won’t lie. The product was good; I just wanted the Cowboys to lose. And they did, in heartbreaking fashion.

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With 90 seconds left, the Cowboys needed to respond after Lamar Jackson connected with tight end Matt Hibner for a two-yard touchdown. The score was 34-31. That’s a lot of time, and Dak Prescott has the talent and the weapons to do damage. After a promising potential game-winning drive stalled, they kicked a field goal to tie it at 31-31, but here’s where Dallas fans are ripping their hair out. What was the Cowboys’ coaching staff doing? Lamar Jackson also has talent and offensive weapons in Baltimore to do damage. So why opt for a kickoff that sails well past the end zone and lands at the 35-yard line? I mention Lamar and weapons. Seven seconds remained on the clock: a nice throw gets you into field goal range, and Baltimore had one timeout left. What do you think happened? 

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That’s right — Lamar connected with Zay Flowers within field goal range. A timeout was called with one second remaining, and Tyler Loop became the overseas hero. The Ravens won 34-31. I mean, Dallas’ red zone playcalling was bizarre across the board for most teams yesterday, but the rush to take timeouts and preserve clock time for Baltimore ended up being their undoing. 


Dak thought he had the game won. Not so fast, my friend.

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What happend was the Ravens secured the fastest game-scoring drive. 

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News Topics BRAZIL | NFL | SPORTS
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