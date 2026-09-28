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A Wild Point About the Press and Trump Could've Been Trashed on CNN. You Know How This Story Ends

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 28, 2026 6:50 AM
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A Wild Point About the Press and Trump Could've Been Trashed on CNN. You Know How This Story Ends
AP Photo/Ron Harris

The latest swipe at President Trump isn’t shocking or original: he’s the worst offender when it comes to press freedom and the First Amendment. Right, because CNN, Politico, and MS Now were all arrested for their atrocious coverage, right? No, but their reporting is usually off. Trump banned them from the White House for a few days, and CNN was kicked off Air Force One during his trip to the Tennessee Volunteers college football game. That’s life, but please, none of these clowns were barred from writing about the White House. 

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They got a spanking for their bad behavior, and now Trump is Saddam Hussein of the free press, as liberal Adam Mockler has made him out to be. Mockler is way ahead of his skis to make such a wild claim. Mockler was barely out of first grade when Obama went after leakers, seized the phone records of AP reporters, and listed a now-ex-Fox News reporter, James Rosen, as an unindicted co-conspirator in a leak case. Obama was atrocious, as was Biden, who barred outlets from events and revoked the press passes of 440 members. Spare us your righteous indignation, kid. But, of course, when The New York Post’s Lydia Moynihan was about to nuke this talking point from orbit, Abby Phillip, who’s wrong about everything, had to referee (via Newsbusters):

LYDIA MOYNIHAN: I find this reaction just so maudlin, and there's so much revisionist history. Every single president has tried to censor media they don't like. Biden was constantly kicking out the New York Post events. There were lots of conservative outlets.

ABBY PHILLIP: Did Biden -- did Biden take away the press passes of New York Post reporters?

MOYNIHAN: At various points, they were not invited to certain events.

PHILLIP: Wait. Hold on. Did they -- but did he take away the press passes and prevent them from covering the White House press conference?

MOYNIHAN: They were not allowed to come to certain events.

PHILLIP: You're not answering my question. Did he take away the press passes?

MOYNIHAN: I mean --

ADAM MOCKLER, Meidas Touch: That's what blanket means in this situation.

MOYNIHAN: The press passes are reinstated.

Moynihan added Trump is “the most accessible president. I would guess probably half of us have his number at this table. A lot more accessible than Biden.” They didn't get to the New York Post having their social-media accounts suspended in the last weeks of the 2020 election over the Hunter Biden laptop story. That's far more censored than CNN has been in the last few days. 

CNN never cares when reporters from conservative-leaning outlets are sidelined or insulted by Democrat presidents and/or press secretaries. They didn’t care when President Biden called Fox’s Peter Doocy a “stupid son of a bitch.”

This is where Spicer broke out on X: “Yes, Biden stripped the press passes of 440 independent journalists.” PolitiFact tried to claim that it was “False” to point this out, when it wasn’t False, it was Slightly (D)ifferent.

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We were around, CNN. We know what happened when your friends are in the White House. 

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News Topics CENSORSHIP | CNN | DONALD TRUMP | FIRST AMENDMENT | WHITE HOUSE
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