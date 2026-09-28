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Liberal Podcaster Had the Lamest Excuse for the Alaska Dem Who Called Her Staffers F****ts

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 28, 2026 7:00 AM
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Liberal Podcaster Had the Lamest Excuse for the Alaska Dem Who Called Her Staffers F****ts
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We have a strong language warning here, but they said it, not us. 

Jon Lovett of Pod Save America, the popular liberal podcast that’s stacked with former Obama staffers, doesn’t care about toxic workplaces. You must suffer if it means us winning, which, again, exposes the Left’s desire for power only and how all their principles are up for sale if it means obtaining power. Alaska Democratic Senate Candidate Mary Peltola is under fire for the treatment of her staff during her brief stint on the Hill, where she called staffers “faggots” and “retarded.” She allegedly got physical with one, shoving him, though she denies this account. 

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Once again, Democrats find a flawed candidate who has violated their rules and, by all accounts, should be canceled, right? But the Senate is within reach, so, based on Lovett’s rule, when things get tough, we can toss out gay slurs. 

There's not a gay guy from Austin to underneath the docks in Provincetown who wouldn't be happily called a c*m guzzling f*g to have a Democratic Senate. Just a mincing butt munching pirate. You may call us whatever the f*ck you want if you win this seat.

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So, the Left has no core, no principles, and only cares about impeaching Trump. Not shocking, and this is the Democratic Party in 2026. Nothing matters to them. Nothing.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ALASKA | DEMOCRAT PARTY | LGBTQ+ | SENATE
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