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Iran Attacks American Forces in Jordan After US Thwarts Strait of Hormuz Mining Plot

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Aug 31, 2026 8:45 AM
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Iran Attacks American Forces in Jordan After US Thwarts Strait of Hormuz Mining Plot
X/@CENTCOM

Iran has launched retaliatory attacks against U.S. forces in Jordan, Sunday, after American troops struck two Iranian rocket launchers on Larak Island, according to U.S. officials. 

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So far, Iran’s retaliation has been limited to missile attacks on U.S. forces in Jordan. U.S. and Jordanian officials say most of the missiles were intercepted, no significant damage to U.S. facilities has been reported, and there are no reported American casualties. 

The U.S. strike came after Iranian Revolutionary Guard forces were reportedly preparing to launch rockets carrying sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz, just days after CENTCOM announced that it had cleared mines from the waterway’s international shipping lanes. 

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Since then, U.S. forces have continued protecting commercial traffic through the strait; CENTCOM said last week that roughly 1,500 commercial vessels carrying 750 million barrels of crude had passed safely through the critical waterway. The attempted mining operation also suggests that Tehran is feeling the consistent pressure from the Trump administration in the region both militarily and economically.

Tehran has failed to maintain control of the Strait of Hormuz, while U.S. strikes have continued to degrade its military capabilities. The Treasury's Operation Economic Outcast has continued tightening the regime’s remaining financial and trade networks, while Iranian officials have even openly acknowledged the strain. Just days ago, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran is facing the worst conditions of an economic war, saying “everyone sees the missile war, but perhaps not everyone sees the economic pressures.”

In response, President Trump posted an AI-generated video on Truth Social depicting the destruction of Iran’s Kharg Island.

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The post came only hours after Trump reaffirmed his commitment to preventing Tehran from ever obtaining a nuclear weapon and defended the effectiveness of the administration’s campaign against the Iranian regime.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics FOREIGN POLICY | IRAN | JORDAN | MILITARY | NATIONAL SECURITY
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