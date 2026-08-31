Iran Attacks American Forces in Jordan After US Thwarts Strait of Hormuz Mining Plot

Iran has launched retaliatory attacks against U.S. forces in Jordan, Sunday, after American troops struck two Iranian rocket launchers on Larak Island, according to U.S. officials.

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BREAKING: Iran is attacking U.S. forces in Jordan after American forces struck Iranian missile launchers on Larak Island, a U.S. source tells FOX News' @TreyYingst.



No significant impacts have been reported so far, and nearly all incoming missiles have been intercepted,… pic.twitter.com/E2zCTG7Auf — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 30, 2026

So far, Iran’s retaliation has been limited to missile attacks on U.S. forces in Jordan. U.S. and Jordanian officials say most of the missiles were intercepted, no significant damage to U.S. facilities has been reported, and there are no reported American casualties.

"U.S. forces in Jordan are under missile attack."



FOX News' @TreyYingst reports Iran is attacking U.S. bases in Jordan in response to American strikes on Iranian missile launchers on Larak Island.



"There are efforts underway to shoot down this incoming fire," Yingst reports, as… pic.twitter.com/mTh23RgmbK — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 30, 2026

The U.S. strike came after Iranian Revolutionary Guard forces were reportedly preparing to launch rockets carrying sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz, just days after CENTCOM announced that it had cleared mines from the waterway’s international shipping lanes.

BREAKING: U.S. forces struck two Iranian missile launchers on Larak Island after officials say Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was observed preparing to launch rockets and deploy sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz.



The strike comes after U.S. Central Command completed an… pic.twitter.com/RSKsZgh0gh — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 30, 2026

Since then, U.S. forces have continued protecting commercial traffic through the strait; CENTCOM said last week that roughly 1,500 commercial vessels carrying 750 million barrels of crude had passed safely through the critical waterway. The attempted mining operation also suggests that Tehran is feeling the consistent pressure from the Trump administration in the region both militarily and economically.

Tehran has failed to maintain control of the Strait of Hormuz, while U.S. strikes have continued to degrade its military capabilities. The Treasury's Operation Economic Outcast has continued tightening the regime’s remaining financial and trade networks, while Iranian officials have even openly acknowledged the strain. Just days ago, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran is facing the worst conditions of an economic war, saying “everyone sees the missile war, but perhaps not everyone sees the economic pressures.”

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran was in the worst conditions of an economic war, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported Wednesday.



“Everyone sees the missile war, but perhaps not everyone sees the economic pressures,” Pezeshkian said. — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) August 26, 2026

In response, President Trump posted an AI-generated video on Truth Social depicting the destruction of Iran’s Kharg Island.

BREAKING: President Trump posts an AI video of Iran’s Kharg Island “being blown to smithereens.”



Iran exports ~1.5 million barrels of crude oil per day through Kharg Island, representing more than 90% of the country’s total crude exports.



US oil prices are extending gains. pic.twitter.com/m5WbZl888o — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) August 31, 2026

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The post came only hours after Trump reaffirmed his commitment to preventing Tehran from ever obtaining a nuclear weapon and defended the effectiveness of the administration’s campaign against the Iranian regime.

President Trump on Iran: “We’re doing a great job. The blockade has been unbelievable. The financial hits that we’re giving them… Nobody has ever been hit like this, and they’re a failing nation right now. At the right point, we’ll either win or they’ll do something… I don’t… pic.twitter.com/JMGN0fn0pI — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) August 31, 2026

.@POTUS: "Iran is the number one leading state sponsor of terror... They cannot have a nuclear weapon." pic.twitter.com/XmfAxTcFvT — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 31, 2026

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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