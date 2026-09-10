Watch Abigail Spanberger Run Away From Tough Questions About Deadly Manassas Shooting

Last Friday, a shootout took place at the Old Town Manassas First Friday block party. About 1,000 people were downtown when 19-year-old Xavier Wanzer and 21-year-old Tasheem Douglas exchanged fire. Douglas fired at Wanzer and hit 16-year-old Ashley Intihar. She was an innocent bystander who died from her injuries.

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Wanzer then returned fire along with Talib Davis. Douglas was hit in the leg and buttocks. He is hospitalized and under arrest.

All three of the suspects have criminal records, and all of them were out on bond or on a summons. Douglas is a convicted felon and had prior arrests and charges including trespassing, assault and battery, brandishing a firearm, and other firearm-related offenses. He was last arrested in May and had an alleged probation violation in April.

According to DC News Now, Davis also had a criminal record.

“He is also out on bond from Warren County. He has severe charges pending here. He has been released on bond, yet he came back to this area and committed violence against our community. That should be frustrating to me, that should be frustrating for you,” said Chief Doug Keen.

So, once again, the Democrats' soft-on-crime policies have cost an innocent girl her life and a family unspeakable harm.

Reporter Nick Minock attempted to ask Gov. Abigail Spanberger about the shootings and she was not willing to answer his questions.

WATCH: Today, Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger ran away from my questions about a deadly shooting in downtown Manassas. pic.twitter.com/2MA2uXreDe — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) September 9, 2026

"Five years ago, the Democratic controlled Virginia General Assembly passed laws making it easier for accused criminals to be granted bond," Minock said. "We wanted to know what Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger thinks."

Minock tried to speak with Spanberger when she visited Manassas.

He was told Spanberger would take questions after she finished the tour of the facility she was visiting.

Despite a promise from Spanberger's press secretary there would be a gaggle, Spanberger left the event after the tour and that press secretary also tried to block Minock from asking Spanberger questions about the shooting.

Simply incredible. A 16-year-old girl is dead and Spanberger won't answer questions.

She sat in the car and would not roll down the window to answer Minock's questions. Minock also reached out to Prince William County Commonwealth's Attorney Amy Ashworth to ask her questions. She didn't respond to Minock, either.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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