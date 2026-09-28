Don Davis Allies in DC Embarrassingly Misstep on Large Ad Buy and Tried to Cover It Up

Colonel Laurie Buckhout is running for Congress in North Carolina's 1st District. She's looking to flip a critical House seat and her opponent, Democrat Don Davis, was called "without a doubt the most vulnerable House Democrat in the country" by the nonpartisan Cook Report.

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Davis has his own problems with his record, of course, including his ties to a Greensboro Pride event and connections to child predators like Pastor Daimon L. King, a commissioner on the New Bern Housing Authority Board, who spent nearly eight years in prison for two separate offenses.

Now the Davis Campaign and the House Majority PAC (HMP) have been caught changing pro-Davis ads after they lied about and attacked Buckhout. The ads also show how out-of-touch the Davis campaign and his friends are, as the woman in the ad mispronounces Chowan County.

The first ad began airing on television on September 22, and it accused Buckhout of not being from Northeastern North Carolina.

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Then, two days later, a different ad began making the rounds on YouTube that stealthily changed the ad.

This embarrassed the Davis campaign and HMP, and they know it. It shows how out of touch Davis is with North Carolina voters, and how they tried to hide this fact by quietly changing those ads to cover up the errors.

The Buckhout campaign issued a statement to Townhall on the matter.

"Don Davis's DC allies are disgracefully attacking Colonel Laurie Buckhout, for not being in North Carolina while she was serving overseas. Meanwhile they can't even pronounce 'Chowan County' where Colonel Buckhout lives. Then they tried to quietly cover their embarrassing mistake. What's not 'from here' is the millions of dollars that are being spent by DC liberals to buy this seat for Don Davis. Eastern North Carolina sees through it as clearly as they know how to say 'Chowan.'," the campaign said.

National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) Chairman Richard Hudson (NC-09) also blasted the Davis Campaign.

"I grew up in Northeastern NC and my mother attended Chowan University," Hudson said. "What an insult for Don Davis' friends to use a woman to imply Laurie Buckhout isn't from around here — who then mispronounces Chowan County! It gets to the heart of the problem with Do Nothing Don Davis: he's completely out of touch with Eastern North Carolina and its people. Davis has got to go."

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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