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James Talarico Uses the Bible to Justify His Socialist Agenda

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 28, 2026 3:30 PM
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James Talarico Uses the Bible to Justify His Socialist Agenda
AP Photo/LM Otero

Democrat James Talarico, the U.S. Senate candidate from Texas, subscribes to what's best described as Schrödinger's Christianity—when Talarico thinks it'll benefit him, he professes Christianity. When he thinks he needs to solidify his progressive credibility, he attacks Christianity, calling the Ten Commandments "violence" and saying the Bible is actually pro-choice.

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Now Talarico is using the Bible to justify his radical socialist agenda.

"When Jesus healed the sick, he didn't ask for a deductible," Talarico said. "So when I fight for universal healthcare, I'm doing it on biblical grounds. When Jesus fed the hungry, he didn't price gouge to turn a profit. So when I say that no child in the state of Texas should go to bed hungry, I'm doing it on biblical grounds. And when the Hebrew prophets saw corruption in high places, they spoke truth to power."

"So when I take on the politicians who are serving themselves and not the people," he continued, "I am doing it on biblical grounds."

Is Talarico advocating for a Christian theocracy? Because that's what it sounds like. Or is he calling on healthcare workers to work for free (we used to call that slavery), or grocery stores to go bankrupt by not charging according to supply and demand?

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Jesus Himself cured the sick and fed the hungry. He didn't delegate that work to the Roman government. Therein lies the difference.

It's absolutely a bait-and-switch, and rank hypocrisy from Talarico.

And that's exactly how Talarico feels about his supporters.

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If Talarico gets his universal healthcare, many Americans are going to have to hope that's what happens, because it's the only way they'll get medical care.

For Democrats like Talarico, the government is god. That's why communists had to purge Christians from their countries. The Christians were a threat to their agenda. And it's no different here.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics JAMES TALARICO | CHRISTIANITY | HEALTHCARE | SOCIALISM | TEXAS
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