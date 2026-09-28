James Talarico Uses the Bible to Justify His Socialist Agenda

Democrat James Talarico, the U.S. Senate candidate from Texas, subscribes to what's best described as Schrödinger's Christianity—when Talarico thinks it'll benefit him, he professes Christianity. When he thinks he needs to solidify his progressive credibility, he attacks Christianity, calling the Ten Commandments "violence" and saying the Bible is actually pro-choice.

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Now Talarico is using the Bible to justify his radical socialist agenda.

When Jesus healed the sick, he didn’t ask for a deductible.



When he fed the hungry, he didn’t price gouge for a profit.



When the Hebrew prophets saw corruption, they spoke truth to power.



When I take on this corrupt system, I’m doing it on biblical grounds. pic.twitter.com/cpxUXeYE5W — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) September 27, 2026

"When Jesus healed the sick, he didn't ask for a deductible," Talarico said. "So when I fight for universal healthcare, I'm doing it on biblical grounds. When Jesus fed the hungry, he didn't price gouge to turn a profit. So when I say that no child in the state of Texas should go to bed hungry, I'm doing it on biblical grounds. And when the Hebrew prophets saw corruption in high places, they spoke truth to power."

"So when I take on the politicians who are serving themselves and not the people," he continued, "I am doing it on biblical grounds."

Is Talarico advocating for a Christian theocracy? Because that's what it sounds like. Or is he calling on healthcare workers to work for free (we used to call that slavery), or grocery stores to go bankrupt by not charging according to supply and demand?

Jesus Himself cured the sick and fed the hungry. He didn't delegate that work to the Roman government. Therein lies the difference.

Watch the bait-and-switch:



A) When the Bible is used to advance a “conservative” cause, it’s “evil Christian Nationalism” (that he’s spent his entire campaign decrying) or it’s “forcing your religion on other people” and must be FORECEFULLY DENOUNCED.



But when the Bible is… https://t.co/PjdXSvda4q — Josh Howerton (@howertonjosh) September 28, 2026

It's absolutely a bait-and-switch, and rank hypocrisy from Talarico.

Jesus didn’t have student loans to repay. Jesus wasn’t required to carry malpractice insurance. Jesus didn’t need to pay a staff to manage insurance and Medicare paperwork.



Everything is so easy when you can safely assume your supporters are morons. https://t.co/jugOIQFMvY — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 27, 2026

And that's exactly how Talarico feels about his supporters.

When I go to the doctor I expect him to just heal me by touching me and then say "this one's on me." https://t.co/6Naf7UJWfM — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 28, 2026

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If Talarico gets his universal healthcare, many Americans are going to have to hope that's what happens, because it's the only way they'll get medical care.

Someone please explain the difference between God and government to this person. He’s clearly confused, not surprising his his pastor doesn’t understand what the Resurrection is.



Jesus did not command Caesar to create a healthcare system, impose price controls or confiscate one… https://t.co/GIAWR7byQz — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) September 28, 2026

For Democrats like Talarico, the government is god. That's why communists had to purge Christians from their countries. The Christians were a threat to their agenda. And it's no different here.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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