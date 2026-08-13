At Least One Group Isn't Happy With Abdul El-Sayed's Medicare for All Plan

Abdul El-Sayed is running on a platform to force Medicare for All down our throats. He admitted the other day that everyone's taxes would go up, but he didn't admit by how much. It would require a 32 percent payroll tax and a doubling of the federal income tax as a baseline.

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As our Dmitri Bolt noted earlier today, the Democratic Socialists of America's (DSA) platform would cost Americans an eye-watering sum: government spending would rise to 57 percent of the GDP, at a minimum. On the high end, it would be 92 percent. That's a $71.2 trillion bill for taxpayers over the next decade, and that's the lower estimate. That means if there are 330 million Americans, each of us has to pay over $21,000 a year (or just under $1,800 a month) for this "free" scheme. On the high end, it will cost $211.6 trillion over ten years, meaning each of the 330 million Americans would have to pay over $64,000 per year, or more than $5,300 per month. Add in the fraud, waste, and abuse, and it's easy to see that the "free" number well exceeds $211.6 trillion.

This is sure to turn off Americans who do not even make $64,000 a year, and the backlash would be swift and severe.

Turns out the backlash is already beginning, the United Autoworkers aren't thrilled with El-Sayed's plan to ban private insurance in favor of a terrible public option, and they're saying as much.

Michigan auto worker blasts Abdul El-Sayed’s Medicare for All plan:



"We at Ford Motor Company in the UAW, we get good private health insurance... Medicare for All would take away our health insurance as we know it and completely upend the medical system for us." pic.twitter.com/4vW3lH821t — Bobby LaValley (@Bobby_LaVallley) August 12, 2026

"You've been with Ford Motor Company for about your health care coverage, what you like about it, and what you're concerned about. Let's start there," said host Bill Hemmer.

"So we at Ford Motor Company and the UAW, we get good private health insurance," said Brendan Fluker. "And Medicare for All would take away our health insurance as we know it and completely upend the medical system for us."

The destruction is the point.

Some pointed out that Fluker has been a conservative activist who criticizes the UAW.

The "Worker" here is not a UAW worker but Brendan Fluker, an online content creator famous for trash talking UAW on Facebook. https://t.co/6tCffLjSCx — Stop Seth“Transphobia”Moulton (@ProgFlipMEMIMN) August 12, 2026

But Fluker is a Ford employee.

So you’re just lying now?



I disagree with Fluker but why claim he’s not an auto worker???@grok who is Brendan Fluker (Uaw)? pic.twitter.com/IeHu5LN0rc — henry b karsen (@Cappin_Commie) August 13, 2026

So this is an attempt at a gotcha that failed.

Even if M4A politicians don't ban private insurance, it could be the case that many employers decide that they're better off cutting health benefits before telling their increasingly taxed workers to get on Medicare. I imagine many people might not be too thrilled with that deal. https://t.co/DxByb0c3Nf — Kirk Wilcox (@KirkWilcox) August 12, 2026

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They would not be.

Lol conservatives are stupid. Medicare for All wouldn't do anything with work sponsored health insurance. So why act like its under attack? Also is that a facebook content creator?!?! https://t.co/EoPbAjKWTg — Sully (@ICSully) August 13, 2026

Democrats have said they'd ban private insurance. So where's the lie?

Back when the Democrats forced Obamacare on us, the Democrats gave their union buddies more favorable treatment. We don't doubt something similar would happen this time around, especially if the unions complain loud enough.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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