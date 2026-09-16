Don Davis' Forward Party Allies Showed Up at Greensboro Pride. Here's What Was on Display.

Rep. Don Davis is running for reelection in North Carolina's 1st Congressional District. He's facing Republican and retired Army Colonel Laurie Buckhout, who seeks to flip this critical House seat and keep Congress in the hands of the GOP.

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Davis has been proudly endorsed by the NC Forward Party, and Davis is a vocal supporter of the group, having once said, "The Forward Formula is crucial for actively involving everyday people in our state and nationwide public policy through effective consensus-building, which we need more than ever."

But what does the NC Forward Party actually do? Well, it published and promoted its booth at the Greensboro Pride Parade and festival, which was held on September 12 at Lebauer Park. The NC Forward Party wrote that the event "honors two decades of community, resilience, and joy in the City, with a full day of events, community, and entertainment."

Thousands gathered downtown for a parade along Elm Street and a festival near LeBauer Park. https://t.co/PwWsxyQjZY — WFMY News 2 (@WFMY) September 12, 2026

Photos and video from the event show it's not really about "everyday people."

Instead, the pride event was full of left-wing radicalism, including drag shows for children, grotesque public acts that involved the open display of sex toys, and anti-Trump, anti-ICE, and anti-police propaganda.

(Editor's note: these images and videos contain adult material and viewer discretion is advised)

In one image, a shirtless man wearing what looks like BDSM gear is seen walking near children.

In another, a man is wearing a shirt that reads, "Wake up sluts, it's time to sin."

And in several images, children are seen around a stage featuring a man bent over, exposing his rear end. Those children are waving Trans flags.

There are more images of children by the stage with Pride flags and drag performers.

On tables, a kid's toy unicorn wearing BDSM gear was on a table full of dildos and other sex toys.

In one video, a performer known as "Sweet Cheetah" is seen and heard screaming into a microphone and making cat noises.

But pro-trans and LGBTQ propaganda were not the only things present at this event. There were also signs and buttons reading "Deport ICE," "8647," "Pussy Power," and "F**k Your Thoughts and Prayers" being worn and given away.

There were also sexually suggestive buttons that said, "Don't Bully Me, I'll C*m" and "Just a Slut for Leather."

A parade participant is wearing a long gown that reads "No cops in Pride."

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In another video, a man is seen walking around with a sign that reads "Donald Trump has a small penis" with a crude naked drawing of the President on the back.

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This all begs the question: who does Don Davis really stand with? How do voters in North Carolina, who voted for President Trump in 2016, 2020, and 2024, find consensus with people who hate the police, want to abolish ICE, and call for the death of the President? Does Don Davis approve of what took place at the Greensboro Pride Parade and Festival? Who best represents the values of North Carolina's 1st Congressional District if the Forward Party heartily endorsed Don Davis?

Voters should get answers to those questions before casting a ballot in this race.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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