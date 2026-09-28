Watch This Dem. Governor Defend Vetoing Legislation to Ban Men From Women's Sports

Kentucky Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear faced questions about why he vetoed a bill that would have prevented biological males from competing in women’s and girls' sports.

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During an appearance on CNN, anchor Jake Tapper noted that “There are a bunch of super PAC ads running against Democratic candidates right now on transgender issues.”

“In addition to that, some of the Democrats in red states and districts have responded, in some cases saying trans girls should not participate in girls' sports,” Tapper continued. “What's your take on that?

Democrat radicals still want men competing against our daughters in sports and invading their private locker rooms and bathrooms:



CNN: “Four years ago, you vetoed a bill in Kentucky that would have banned transgender students from participating in girls and women’s sports… some… — Steve Cortes (@SteveCortes) September 27, 2026

Beshear affirmed that “sports need to be fair, and there should be no unfair advantage,” but explained that “we already had rules in place with our Kentucky High School Athletic Association that prevented any of the things that you saw ultimately in colleges or the rest.”

In Kentucky, we only had one trans athlete. She was a seventh grader that started a field hockey team in her middle school to make friends. But that bill you're talking about didn't just do that. It banned all trans care for youth, any and all, and removed the ability of any parent to make decisions on the healthcare for their children. So it was sweeping. But, but here's my take. We don't throw anybody under the bus. That is not the party that we are. We start as a party of compassion and empathy. And I tell you what, if we want to ruin sports, put government in charge of them.

Democrat Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear defends vetoing a bill to protect girls from men in their sports and locker rooms.



BESHEAR: "We don't throw anybody under the bus."



What about woman athletes? pic.twitter.com/NJ0KKhZT3G — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 27, 2026

So, in a state that Trump won by more than 30 percent, the governor thinks it’s a good idea to force female athletes to compete with males and to use irreversible treatments on kids suffering from gender dysphoria.

Kentucky’s legislature passed the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act in 2022, overriding Beshear’s veto. The measure instructs schools and colleges that belong to a national athletic association to label teams as boys/men’s, coed, or girls/women’s and not to allow biological males to participate in girls’ sports.

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