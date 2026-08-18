Scott Jennings Warns Voters That Every Democrat Running in 2028 Will Support Abolishing ICE

The DNC held its summer meeting, and ICE was a big topic of discussion. More specifically, what Democrats should do about ICE. As our Matt Vespa reported earlier today, some Democrats want to abolish ICE while others think reform is possible. Turns out some Democrats think President Trump created ICE, which shows they're grossly misinformed and unfit for office.

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At the end of the day, the DNC did pass a resolution to abolish ICE (Resolution 27), which was proposed by Democrat Michele Johnson of Louisiana. The resolution not only abolishes ICE, but it ends the immigration detention system, restricts Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding and limits immigration enforcement activities like workplace raids, mass roundups, and arrests. It also pushes for mass amnesty.

Scott Jennings said that the Democrats now have to run a nominee in 2028 who will uphold this platform.

The DNC passed a resolution calling on Congress to abolish ICE, which basically means every 2028 presidential candidate is going to have to take that position. This primary of trying to outdo each other’s crazy positions will be a sight to behold. pic.twitter.com/1T7ghQnGCm — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 17, 2026

"The Democratic National Committee has officially backed a resolution calling on Congress to abolish — abolish — Immigration and Customs Enforcement. ICE. The measure passed the DNC's resolutions committee 25 to 12, and was later approved by the full membership as part of a larger package," Jennings said.

"The resolution does not establish the party's 2028 platform, but reveals the growing influence of the 'Abolish ICE' movement inside the Democratic Party. I suspect Democratic candidates will be forced to adopt this position if they hope to be remotely competitive in the 2028 presidential primary," he continued. "Trying to be relevant in the Democratic primary for president is going to be a sight to behold, whether it's abolish ICE or other crazy positions you might have to take. Democrats are going to continuously try to outdo one another."

I for one salute the Democrats for embracing the albatross of their convictions. — Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) August 18, 2026

"We want to open the borders to all manner of criminal, terrorist, and Third World troglodyte. Now vote for us, and give us money so we can give them welfare" is a heck of a platform to run on.

Abolishing ICE would prevent dangerous illegal immigrants from being deported. Democratic policies already allow them to be released. Without ICE they'd be allowed to prey on American citizens. — AAE (@AAC0519) August 18, 2026

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They don't have the spine to repeal the immigration laws they wrote and passed, so this is a de facto repeal of those laws. If there's no one to enforce them, the laws are moot.

Democrats running on "we should actually just abolish sovereignty and let everyone on Earth into America" will surely win them a lot of moderate voters https://t.co/FTPnz1bcZG — Caben 🚁 🇺🇸 🫪 (@Caben17749) August 18, 2026

That's the platform of the Democratic Socialists of America, and they're taking the steps to get the DNC to enact those laws.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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