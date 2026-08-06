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Lefty Reporter Goes Bananas After Outkick's Clay Travis Said This About the WNBA

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Aug 06, 2026 12:45 AM
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Lefty Reporter Goes Bananas After Outkick's Clay Travis Said This About the WNBA
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Of course, this reporter couldn’t take a joke. The WNBA and its woke fanbase continue to reinforce every stereotype about the modern Left. They can’t take a joke, they believe strange things, like men being allowed to compete, and they make all the wrong decisions regarding growing the league and making it relevant. The media attention isn’t about the play, folks. It’s about Sophie Cunningham wanting to protect girls’ sports. It’s about Caitlin Clark getting beaten every night, as officials refuse to call fouls on her. 

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As Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd said, this league is ‘weird, insular, and paranoid.’ 

Outkick’s Clay Travis decided to make a wager this week:

I want to have a boys high school team versus the WNBA Las Vegas Aces. I'll put $10 million on the line. The boys are going to win."

"We're going to put it on pay per view. We're going to make a lot of money for charity."

"Secondly, I am putting in an application to get a WNBA franchise for my home, Nashville. It's going to be the most inclusive team that has ever existed. Only trans. Only men who identify as women on the team!"

This triggered KARE 11’s Jana Shortal. She clearly missed the joke. Also, no, lady, you people have made the league and women’s sports a source of mockery by pushing for men to take over women’s sports. Saying, I identify as a woman, doesn’t mean anything. There’s science, biology at play — these are facts. And it’s quite ironic that conservatives are the ones who know the science, accept the facts, and are protecting women’s sports in that regard. 

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I mean, what is this:

It did give Trump a great set, though:

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP | TRANSGENDER | WOKE
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