American Delegate Walks Out of UNGA Speech As Iran's President Makes This Claim

A member of the United States delegation at the United Nations exited Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s address to the general assembly meeting on Wednesday.

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American officials met with “mediators” on Tuesday to hold talks with the Iranian leaders that are visiting the U.S. for the UNGA this week, including the Iranian president and foreign minister.

“Those who are terrorists and train and protect terrorists describe us as such. We have only defended ourselves,” the Iranian president claimed during the moment of the walkout.

Most of the Iranian delegation took similar action on Tuesday during President Donald Trump’s remarks to the UNGA, where he highlighted the conflict with Iran, according to the Associated Press.

The move by the American was praised on social media.

👀Iranian delegation began to walk out as Trump started the Iran portion of his speech, saying that he has a choice to make about whether to annihilate the country or make a deal with them.



One lower level staff member remains. pic.twitter.com/iFtL9ntfkv — Farnoush Amiri (@FarnoushAmiri) September 22, 2026

Arsen Ostrovsky, human rights lawyer, posted, “Good! The U.S. walks out on the Iran’s regime’s President’s speech during the UNGA. Everyone should have followed!”

“The U.S. rightfully walks out on [Iran’s] regime’s president’s speech during [UNGA],” Jason Brodsky, policy director for United Against Nuclear Iran, wrote.

Trump said on Tuesday that he believes “there’s a lot of momentum for them to make a deal” with the Islamic Republic.

"Steve [Witkoff] and Jared [Kushner] had a very productive meeting today with mediators of Iran. Merely mediators," he noted. The president signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Iranians earlier in the summer to pave the way for more serious talks, but the U.S. said that the Islamic Republic violated it repeatedly by striking cargo ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

During the president’s UNGA address, he said the conflict is at a critical tipping point.

"Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before?" he told the UNGA.

"Maybe one of the greatest in the Middle East or even the world. Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again?” the president continued. “Do I drive them into hell with no chance of survival and no hope of future greatness for generations? But I believe we’ll make a deal right after the election."

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