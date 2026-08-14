The WNBA Has Been Selling Out Girls for Years

While the WNBA meets to try and figure out what a woman is, it turns out the organization has been selling out women and girls for years. Long before Sophie Cunningham said men have no place in women's sports and long before they attacked Caitlin Clark, the WNBA gave two boys their Women Crush Wednesday award.

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Those boys stole 15 state titles from girls in Connecticut.

Holy moly. Check it. WNBA awarded two boys who stole FIFTEEN state titles from girls in Connecticut as their Women Crush Wednesday.



This was back in 2021. Traitors to women, @WNBA https://t.co/hthRpI9Ltf — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 13, 2026

There is no excuse for this.

These are Andraya Yearwood and Terry Miller, who are both boys. From 2017 to 2019, they competed under the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference and won 15 titles in various track events.

“Just trying to cheat in the sports they love.”



Fixed it. — Rochelle Wentz (@rochellewentz) August 14, 2026

That's correct. This is cheating.

No wonder they got so mad at Sophie Cunningham publicly announcing her common sense support for females only in girls and women's sports. — Sharon Reardon (@ReardoSR) August 14, 2026

It hit a nerve.

Seems obvious at this point that the reason the WNBA is losing its mind over the trans nonsense is that men are already playing in the WNBA. https://t.co/FB8xDlRiOK — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 14, 2026

That would be a plot twist.

This is so wrong https://t.co/tpQl3leS9d — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 14, 2026

It's so wrong.

In 2022, a group of female athletes sued over those trans-inclusive policies and for a reversal of the records, with one of the girls, Chelsea Mitchell, saying that doing so could boost her resume. Other girls said they missed out on opportunities because of these boys.

But the WNBA gave them both Women Crush Wednesday awards.

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