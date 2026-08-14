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The WNBA Has Been Selling Out Girls for Years

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 14, 2026 11:00 AM
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The WNBA Has Been Selling Out Girls for Years
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

While the WNBA meets to try and figure out what a woman is, it turns out the organization has been selling out women and girls for years. Long before Sophie Cunningham said men have no place in women's sports and long before they attacked Caitlin Clark, the WNBA gave two boys their Women Crush Wednesday award. 

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Those boys stole 15 state titles from girls in Connecticut.

There is no excuse for this.

These are Andraya Yearwood and Terry Miller, who are both boys. From 2017 to 2019, they competed under the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference and won 15 titles in various track events.

That's correct. This is cheating. 

It hit a nerve.

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That would be a plot twist.

It's so wrong.

In 2022, a group of female athletes sued over those trans-inclusive policies and for a reversal of the records, with one of the girls, Chelsea Mitchell, saying that doing so could boost her resume. Other girls said they missed out on opportunities because of these boys.

But the WNBA gave them both Women Crush Wednesday awards.

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News Topics CONNECTICUT | LAWSUIT | TITLE IX | TRANSGENDER
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