Bill Maher's Face Is Priceless When a Guest Said Dems Aren't Crazy As the GOP

Bill Maher thought that Jessica Tarlov was kidding. She was not. Being one of the few liberals employed by Fox News, Tarlov insisted that her side isn’t as nuts as the Republican Party — they’re “less crazy.” It took a second, but Maher realized she wasn’t kidding and launched into a lecture on how her side has lost the plot.

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“They’re communists who think the Islamists are the good guys,” he said. “Are you kidding?! Less crazy?!”

The look on Bill Maher’s face was priceless.



He literally couldn’t tell if Jessica Tarlov was joking or not.



Maher did a double take after Tarlov claimed, with a straight face, that Democrats are “less crazy.”



He initially laughed because he thought she was being sarcastic.… pic.twitter.com/Fo8MxrtPah — Overton (@overton_news) September 19, 2026

MAHER: “But I think these recent elections about the Democrats are crazy on social issues, people don’t like that, Trump’s crazy but economy is better. But he doesn’t have the economy anymore.” “I mean...” TARLOV: “And we’re less crazy.” MAHER: “Who’s less crazy?” TARLOV: “Democrats!” MAHER: “WHAT??!” TARLOV: “You haven’t noticed?” MAHER: “Have you seen the Democratic…” MAHER: “You’re being sarcastic? Oh, I see.” TARLOV: “No…” MAHER: “NO?!” “You think we’re less crazy?” TARLOV: “Maybe not inside, but at least when we go out and give a speech talking about the economy and corruption…” That’s when Maher hit her with a cold dose of reality. MAHER: “They’re communists who think the Islamists are the good guys…” “Are you kidding?! Less crazy?!” TARLOV: “The candidates?” MAHER: “Some of the candidates. You’re not following the Democratic Socialists of America?”

But the Fox News liberal also revealed something later in the show that isn’t shocking, and that is that our side is more accepting of her than the Left. She admitted that the Left eats its own was gross hyperbole. It’s not.

Maher noted that both have similar experiences with the left, and that being liberal isn’t good enough. Tarlov was at Crooked Con, which was hosted by Pod Save America, and she was aghast at how far left the activist class had become.

Even Jessica Tarlov, the lone liberal on "The Five," is noticing something wrong with her party.



And it's fascinating to watch.



The Republicans she works with at Fox News are MORE accepting of her than her own side is.



She used to think the left "eating their own" was an… pic.twitter.com/26LgHD4Ipx — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) September 19, 2026

“Kooky” was the word she used.

They feel, and Maher hit it on the head, that if you differ from them on anything, you’re bad and should be punished. They also think the 77 million who voted for Trump and the president are one and the same, and that’s just a ridiculous, sloppy, immature take that only authoritarians live by.

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Last Note: Maher eviscerated Macklemore's latest concert antics, rightly claiming that no one is looking for political lectures when you’re drunk and high at these venues.

Bill Maher just weighed in on the Macklemore saga and dropped a heavy dose of common sense on the whole thing.



Maher put it perfectly:



MAHER: “Is anyone looking for anything of this at a concert? I mean, do I really need a lecture on politics of any stripe, right when the molly… pic.twitter.com/7O967oiyQ0 — Overton (@overton_news) September 19, 2026

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