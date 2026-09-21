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Bill Maher's Face Is Priceless When a Guest Said Dems Aren't Crazy As the GOP

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 21, 2026 6:55 AM
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Bill Maher's Face Is Priceless When a Guest Said Dems Aren't Crazy As the GOP
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

Bill Maher thought that Jessica Tarlov was kidding. She was not. Being one of the few liberals employed by Fox News, Tarlov insisted that her side isn’t as nuts as the Republican Party — they’re “less crazy.” It took a second, but Maher realized she wasn’t kidding and launched into a lecture on how her side has lost the plot. 

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“They’re communists who think the Islamists are the good guys,” he said. “Are you kidding?! Less crazy?!”

MAHER: “But I think these recent elections about the Democrats are crazy on social issues, people don’t like that, Trump’s crazy but economy is better. But he doesn’t have the economy anymore.”

“I mean...”

TARLOV: “And we’re less crazy.”

MAHER: “Who’s less crazy?”

TARLOV: “Democrats!”

MAHER: “WHAT??!”

TARLOV: “You haven’t noticed?”

MAHER: “Have you seen the Democratic…”

MAHER: “You’re being sarcastic? Oh, I see.”

TARLOV: “No…”

MAHER: “NO?!”

“You think we’re less crazy?”

TARLOV: “Maybe not inside, but at least when we go out and give a speech talking about the economy and corruption…”

That’s when Maher hit her with a cold dose of reality.

MAHER: “They’re communists who think the Islamists are the good guys…”

“Are you kidding?! Less crazy?!”

TARLOV: “The candidates?”

MAHER: “Some of the candidates. You’re not following the Democratic Socialists of America?”

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But the Fox News liberal also revealed something later in the show that isn’t shocking, and that is that our side is more accepting of her than the Left. She admitted that the Left eats its own was gross hyperbole. It’s not. 

Maher noted that both have similar experiences with the left, and that being liberal isn’t good enough. Tarlov was at Crooked Con, which was hosted by Pod Save America, and she was aghast at how far left the activist class had become. 

“Kooky” was the word she used.

They feel, and Maher hit it on the head, that if you differ from them on anything, you’re bad and should be punished. They also think the 77 million who voted for Trump and the president are one and the same, and that’s just a ridiculous, sloppy, immature take that only authoritarians live by. 

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Last Note: Maher eviscerated Macklemore's latest concert antics, rightly claiming that no one is looking for political lectures when you’re drunk and high at these venues. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

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News Topics BILL MAHER | DEMOCRAT PARTY | FOX NEWS | JESSICA TARLOV | REPUBLICAN PARTY
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