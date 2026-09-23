Liberal Host Gets Wrecked for Screwing Up a Fact-Check During Trump's UN Speech

MS NOW’s Stephanie Ruhle interrupted President Trump’s address to the United Nations to drop a fact-check. The problem: it wasn’t accurate. She was later forced to issue a correction on-air. Fox News’ Trace Gallagher tore into the network for the failed fact-check:

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🔥 Fox’s Trace Gallagher CALLS OUT MS Now for cutting away from Trump’s UN speech to fact-check him — before having to fact-check themselves!

⁰“The Fox News Common Sense department was not one bit surprised to see MS Now cut away from the president’s speech at the United… pic.twitter.com/uiNt2lnxNj — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) September 23, 2026

The Fox News Common Sense department was not one bit surprised to see MS Now cut away from the president’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly. But Common Sense was surprised that the reason MS Now cut away was to fact-check the president’s speech at the UN General Assembly.” “And let’s face it, allowing MS to fact-check the president is like allowing the United Nations to fact-check Israel. In other words, when hatred runs deep, facts run awry.” “For example, MS Now disputed the president’s claim that he was responsible for ending eight wars. Problem is, other fact-checkers have said the president makes a compelling argument that he ended eight wars.” “And the truth is, the MS fact-check had little to do with facts and everything to do with opinion. And wouldn’t you know, MS Now and the president of the United States have a difference of opinion.” “But the amazing thing about the MS fact-check is the fact that MS had to fact-check itself. The same network who said the president’s speech was, quote, “riddled with false claims,” had to come back on the air and correct a false claim. Oops.” “Common Sense thinks if you’re gonna interrupt the president’s speech just to criticize the president’s speech, why not just take a page out of CNN’s playbook and ignore the president’s speech altogether?”

He later expounded on it with Shirin Yadegar and Jeff Vaughn:

🚨 NEW: Fox News panel SLAMS MS Now for interrupting Trump’s U.N. speech with a failed ‘fact check’



Trace Gallagher: “I mean, the whole thing is you want to criticize the president and then you screw up the criticism. It’s a bad look when you get the fact and you have to… pic.twitter.com/Tei6wN8TNI — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) September 23, 2026

Trace Gallagher: “I mean, the whole thing is you want to criticize the president and then you screw up the criticism. It’s a bad look when you get the fact and you have to fact-check yourself!” LA Mom Magazine’s Shirin Yadegar: “Well, if you’re going to interrupt the president for fact-checking, then make sure you’re going to do it across the board, right? You can’t just interrupt the president and fact-check him. You’ve got to do this with everyone if it’s real objective journalism.” “Why is it that it’s only the president of the United States who gets this live scrutiny? When we go to journalism school, we learn about objective journalism. This is activism. This is not journalism. These gotcha moments that they’re trying to do—if you’re gonna do it, at least make sure you get your facts right.” TRACE: “I mean, you know, you cut away from the president every time you do that, just because you disagree with the president, you wanna take a swing. I mean, you’d never get through any kind of United Nations speech, you’d never get through anything. Come on, it’s fair to put the speech on there, and when the speech is concluded, you go back and you analyze it, but to cut away in the middle just so you can take a couple swings. Jeff, your thoughts?” Jeff Vaughn: “I’m okay with them fact-checking, but it seems like they wanna interrupt and get the last word, and that really is the control here.” “The media’s full of elitists, and they think that they know better than President Trump or whoever happens to be on the right, right? And so they interrupt, they wanna do everything they can to make sure they get their word in edgewise before the president does. In that case, I just thought, Trace, it looks silly and childish.”

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Yet, it’s MS NOW, or MSNBC; they’re known for this stuff, and it’s not the first time:

But enough about MSNOW. https://t.co/QUfh7opy4s — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 19, 2026

this female juror in particular is so gross to me. just shelling out interview after interview. imagine trying to collect your 15 minutes of fame off the backs of three dead kids. https://t.co/KLEVXMOA9w — MJ (@morganisawizard) September 18, 2026

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