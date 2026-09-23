Does Abdul El-Sayed Really Think This Will Help Him Win With Black Voters?

Michigan Democrat Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed has enlisted former Vice President Kamala Harris to aid him on the campaign trail.

Harris joined El-Sayed on Tuesday at a roundtable aimed at addressing black maternal healthcare, according to CNN.

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Kamala Harris campaigned Tuesday with Michigan Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed, predicting that the progressive will become a “national voice” during a joint appearance between two Democrats in a state crucial to the party’s fortunes in this fall’s midterms — and the presidential primary to follow. Harris and El-Sayed held a roundtable focused on Black maternal healthcare — an issue Harris focused on as vice president — as they sought to rally a fractured Democratic electorate six weeks from Election Day. “I’m here to support Dr. El-Sayed because on this subject, I know he will be a champion. And I have a right to say that,” Harris said. The former vice president’s return to the campaign trail comes amid a swirl of speculation about her future whose political plans, which are a subject of intense debate within the Democratic Party. Michigan, which Harris narrowly lost in 2024, isn’t just a swing state in general elections — it’s also poised to become one of the first six states to vote in the Democratic nominating process under a new calendar approved by the Democratic National Committee this year.

VP Kamala Harris joins US Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed for a roundtable on Black maternal health in Detroit, MI. pic.twitter.com/rXddfqRiRc — best of kamala harris (@archivekamala) September 22, 2026

Some believe Harris’ presence could help him win over black voters, who favored his primary opponent.

Harris slammed the Trump administration for cutting funding for healthcare over concerns about diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). She said the “attack on DEI is an attack on maternal care” and an attack on “maternal care, including the need to protect Black women in connection with their pregnancy, child birth and postpartum care.”

Unlike El-Sayed, many other Democrat candidates running in tough races haven’t been as eager to pick up the phone and call Harris for help — even after she offered it, according to The New York Times.

In July, aides to former Vice President Kamala Harris circulated a document that showed how she would try to maintain her influence atop the Democratic Party as she considered another run for president in 2028. The donor prospectus, which was obtained by The New York Times, listed how she might be helpful for midterm candidates and sought funding for her campaign travel. It also argued that the Supreme Court’s decision in April further eroding the Voting Rights Act, which allowed Southern states to eliminate majority-Black districts, would be a turnout machine for Black voters. The current moment, the document states, is “uniquely suited to Vice President Harris and a broad coalition already in motion.” It adds, “What is needed is the operational funding to move the principal at the cadence required to Turn Out the Vote and win in November 2026.” Democratic candidates, wary of campaigning with someone tied to the unpopular Biden administration, have not rushed to take Ms. Harris up on the offer. In recent weeks, Senate candidates in Alaska, Iowa and Kansas — states without large Black populations — have pre-emptively and publicly uninvited her from campaigning with them. Several Democrats mentioned in the Harris donor document as candidates who could use her help do not appear eager, either. Aides to James Talarico and Gina Hinojosa, the Democratic nominees for the Senate and governor in Texas, as well as to Gov. Katie Hobbs in Arizona, told The Times that they did not want Ms. Harris to come.

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El-Sayed will need more than a failed presidential candidate to shore up support among black voters. A Washington Post — Schar School poll conducted last week showed El-Sayed with 67 percent support among likely black voters, which is abysmal for a Democrat nominee.

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