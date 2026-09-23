Karoline Leavitt Reveals What Some Reporters Have Told Her in Private

Former Trump White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has revealed that some reporters have privately apologized to her for their bush-league questions, which often drew her wrath from the podium and on social media. They admitted their line of questioning was performative and unfair, according to Ms. Leavitt, who made these remarks while speaking to Sean Hannity (via NY Post):

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MUST WATCH: @karolineleavitt explains how the Fake News really works behind the scenes — and how they justify their endless stream of lies.



"They just seek to get a bad narrative, and they'll find anyone who helps them push that narrative." pic.twitter.com/EUdg0qfdVR — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 23, 2026

Karoline Leavitt is revealing what White House reporters told her once the cameras stopped rolling.



The former press secretary says journalists privately apologized for asking “unfair” questions and admitted some of their briefing room confrontations were “performative.” pic.twitter.com/k1ODQHIvos — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 23, 2026

Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt says reporters have privately apologized to her for asking “unfair” questions, calling the press briefings “performative.” On a Tuesday episode of Fox News anchor Sean Hannity’s podcast “Hang Out with Sean Hannity,” Leavitt, 29, said Hannity was correct in guessing that reporters were often “totally different people” when the cameras stopped rolling. “There’s a performative aspect to the briefing room. In fairness, I think on both sides, right? But definitely with the press, and they have to do that because their bosses are demanding it,” Leavitt said. “They know it’s an unfair question but they’re not in control of their own, like, livelihood. They are dictated by the editors and the execs at some of these companies.”

Well, not shocking, but it does seem to justify keeping some of these networks off campus, right? Then again, I also get that Trump is truly at his best when the people he hates most battle him in the Oval. For now, I’m okay with letting CNN, Politico, and MSNBC do their little bits from across the street.

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