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Karoline Leavitt Reveals What Some Reporters Have Told Her in Private

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 23, 2026 7:00 AM
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Karoline Leavitt Reveals What Some Reporters Have Told Her in Private
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Former Trump White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has revealed that some reporters have privately apologized to her for their bush-league questions, which often drew her wrath from the podium and on social media. They admitted their line of questioning was performative and unfair, according to Ms. Leavitt, who made these remarks while speaking to Sean Hannity (via NY Post):

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Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt says reporters have privately apologized to her for asking “unfair” questions, calling the press briefings “performative.”

On a Tuesday episode of Fox News anchor Sean Hannity’s podcast “Hang Out with Sean Hannity,” Leavitt, 29, said Hannity was correct in guessing that reporters were often “totally different people” when the cameras stopped rolling. 

“There’s a performative aspect to the briefing room. In fairness, I think on both sides, right? But definitely with the press, and they have to do that because their bosses are demanding it,” Leavitt said.

“They know it’s an unfair question but they’re not in control of their own, like, livelihood. They are dictated by the editors and the execs at some of these companies.” 

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Well, not shocking, but it does seem to justify keeping some of these networks off campus, right? Then again, I also get that Trump is truly at his best when the people he hates most battle him in the Oval. For now, I’m okay with letting CNN, Politico, and MSNBC do their little bits from across the street. 

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News Topics FAKE NEWS | FOX NEWS | KAROLINE LEAVITT | SEAN HANNITY | WHITE HOUSE
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