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Chicago Is Now One of the Top Cities for Railroad Thefts

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 22, 2026 10:00 AM
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Chicago Is Now One of the Top Cities for Railroad Thefts
AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar, File

A few years ago, we learned that California was a hotbed of train thefts. A crime that most people associate with the Old West was happening in one of our biggest cities in the 21st century. But California isn't alone. Chicago is also one of the nation's top locales for thieves targeting trains, as such thefts topped $200 million in losses last year.

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Freight trains passing through Chicago have increasingly become moving targets for thieves who board railcars, sometimes while they are moving, force open shipping containers and haul away cargo ranging from large-screen televisions and laptops to air conditioners and laundry detergent.

Railroad investigators say organized groups target rail freight, while drones have become an increasingly important tool for law enforcement trying to catch suspects in the act.

Over the past two years, the thefts have led to a steady stream of arrests on Chicago’s South and West sides, where some of the city’s major railyards are located. Meanwhile, a recent national analysis found that freight train theft has grown into a multimillion-dollar problem.

Citing industry figures, Fortune reported that thieves stole more than $200 million worth of goods from freight trains nationwide in 2025, with approximately 75,000 thefts reported. The outlet identified Chicago as one of the country’s major cargo-theft hubs, along with Los Angeles, Dallas and Memphis. Stolen goods can ultimately end up being sold through storefronts, social media and other informal channels.

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Of course, Mayor Brandon Johnson does not care.

"The real answer is how do we make sure ... the question is how do we make sure that people can eat?" Johnson said. "No one is going to condone, you know, behavior that quite frankly speaks to a level of desperation."

"So you're not condoning looting?" the anchor asked.

"I'm saying that people are acting out of desperation. We don't want a society that is acting out of desperation," Johnson continued. "But you have to pay attention to the cries that people have."

"So you're not condoning looting?" the anchor asked again.

"There's no way to embrace that. What I'm saying is you can't condone the looting that corporations continue to do every single day when they take tax dollars from black, brown, white folks all over the city of Chicago," he replied.

What?

Government takes tax dollars. Corporations do not, unless the government gives them tax dollars.

This does not surprise us.

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They're not desperate people. They're selling this stuff to make money.

And Democrats do not care.

During the George Floyd riots, Democrats said all the looted and destroyed businesses had insurance, so it was no big deal.

That's their attitude.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CALIFORNIA | CHICAGO | CRIME | DEMOCRAT PARTY | RIOTS
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