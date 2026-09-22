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New Poll Shows an Alarming Number of Dems Would Support Anything to Remove Trump

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 22, 2026 6:55 AM
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New Poll Shows an Alarming Number of Dems Would Support Anything to Remove Trump
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

We all knew Trump derangement syndrome was a thing, though maybe a mental health affliction on the downturn. That’s not the case. It’s mostly that we either tune it out or are used to our opposition going stark raving mad about Donald J. Trump. We know the Left hates him; they tried to assassinate him in 2024 and again this year at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner. So, would it shock you that the Left would take kindly to seeing Trump shown the exit by almost any means possible? 

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It’s insane. About 25 percent of liberals would view the president’s assassination positively; 43 percent would view a military coup — the literal end of our federal republic — removing Trump positively; 45 percent would view Trump dying in his sleep positively; and 75 percent would greet headlines that Trump had been removed via the 25th Amendment with glee. That’s the Left, folks — people who we told we need to share this country with. 

For all the talk about defending democracy, they’d welcome a military coup to remove Trump. The assassination figure is not shocking, but all this poll from the Center for Strategic Politics shows is that liberals are illiberal. They’re unprincipled brats who will endorse undemocratic means and political violence to get what they want. You can’t reason with terrorists. 

These are unprincipled, weak people who are unspooled, and they hate us. They want us dead. For some reason, our side doesn’t realize we’re living among our potential murderers. The only way to defeat them is to hate them more than they hate us.

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No mercy. 

Also, figures: 

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News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | MILITARY | TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT
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