Terry Moran Says ABC News Spiked His Story on Biden's Cognitive Health

The fake news spent years ignoring Joe Biden's obvious cognitive decline, even when Biden was photographed carrying cards identifying members of the press and the questions they'd be asking him. When people questioned Biden's very obvious public confusion, including wandering off or being wrangled by the Easter Bunny, they accused us of creating "cheap fakes" while insisting President Biden was "sharp as a tack."

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Not one journalist or outlet bothered running stories about Biden's obvious mental unfitness for office until after that June 27 debate. Even then, the stories were couched in finger-pointing and feigned ignorance.

"We had no idea the President of the United States couldn't do his job! The White House hid it from us!" argued the legacy media.

Now Terry Moran, formerly of ABC News, is claiming he tried to write about Biden's health but the story was blocked by higher-ups at the network.

Fmr ABC News' Terry Moran claims he wanted to do a story on Biden's health but was denied:



"I tried to do the story of Biden's health before anybody else did in network, because I'd seen it. And I got shut down very hard."



Moran claimed back in August that Fauci may have helped… pic.twitter.com/dtc0Qpzi8q — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 21, 2026

"In late 2023, early 2024, you know, it was pretty clear that Biden was fading rather quickly," Moran said. "I tried to do the story of Biden's health before anybody else did in networks, because I'd seen it."

"And I got shut down very hard. I wrote an email to everybody as gently and as respectfully as I could — I think I still have it — and it was like, you know, this is legit, a legit issue for Americans to be interested in, I'm not a doctor, I'm not diagnosing, but we all know what we know when we see people fading," he continued. "We all have had grandparents. We're all getting old ourselves. So there's no doubt about it, this is a legitimate concern for the voters of America. And I was told, This is the medical unit's business; it's not yours, basically. And that was that."

You'll note that Moran did not fight to release the story or even publish on his own via X, Facebook, Substack, YouTube, or one of the myriad platforms out there.

Name names. Who shut it down, specifically? — Don't eff it up (@lateToSupper) September 21, 2026

He also doesn't name names, even though he's not working at ABC News anymore.

So Terry Moran “wanted” to report on Biden’s health and ABC supposedly shut him down — just like his Covid story. Funny how these stories of internal censorship only emerge years later, when the personal downside is gone and the legacy media can’t punish anyone. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) September 22, 2026

That's by design.

The news leaders did not care that Biden was demented and gone mentally... it was their side, so no reporting on it. https://t.co/HUs2pbrjVt — Caffeinated Opinion (@TUGFansMatter) September 22, 2026

They were perfectly fine with an unelected shadow government running things behind Biden's back. Because he was a Democrat.

They wanted Biden to win reelection, regardless of his cognitive health, because they saw it as an opportunity. The only reason they ousted Biden was because the June debate imploded his campaign.

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Profiles in courage https://t.co/D8WSU9mD0E — The Real Fred Garvin (@Pbizzlemyshizzl) September 22, 2026

This is no different than what Jake Tapper did. Instead of reporting on Biden's decline during the Biden administration, he waited and wrote a book on it all.

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