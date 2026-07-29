Here's Chicago's Latest Solution to Crime on the Subway

While crime continues to be a major problem in Chicago, including on the city's subway system operated by the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA), a couple of women have come up with what they think is a solution: signs telling criminals not to commit crimes.

Advertisement

No, really.

Chicago's new solution to crime: Signs on the CTA that say violence is illegal. NOT satire. pic.twitter.com/obVVOYXW4o — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 28, 2026

"We are putting up these signs as an indication of what the consequences will be for any criminal actions on the CTA, said Cook County State’s Attorney Eileen O’Neill Burke. "We are hoping to deter crime and to encourage people to come forward if they are witnesses of crime."

"These signs are a message to all of our riders and employees that we are working together with the county State's Attorney's Office to take action and ensure and promote a safe ride on the CTA," said CTA Acting President Nora Leerhsen.

The signs read, "Violence on the CTA will not be tolerated. The Cook County State's Attorney's Office will prosecute and seek pretrial detention for all violent offenses on public transit."

We'll believe that when we see it.

Here's more:

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office and the Chicago Transit Authority are launching a new public awareness campaign warning that prosecutors will seek pretrial detention for people accused of committing violent crimes on public transit. ... The signage campaign follows the launch of Burke's Regional Transit Task Force in May 2026. The group brings together local, county, federal and transit agencies to improve safety across the Chicago area's transit systems. Participants include the Cook County State's Attorney's Office, Chicago Police Department, CTA, Cook County Sheriff's Office, Metra and Pace. The state's attorney's office also created an internal CTA task force focused on prosecuting transit-related crime in Chicago. Officials said more than 30 assistant state's attorneys have been trained on using transit video technology as evidence in criminal cases.

It took a task force to come up with ... signs.

If only the criminals could read… — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 28, 2026

Right. If only criminals could follow the law.

Oh well s**t. If two insufferable woke white women who voted for every single Restorative Justice policies the last 20 years are putting up signs, then there will be no more crimes. — Courage Is A Habit (@CourageHabit) July 28, 2026

All it took was signs.

Which is ironic because it absolutely IS tolerated. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) July 29, 2026

It is tolerated, and depending on the race and/or immigration status of the perpetrator(s) it will continue to be tolerated.

Did....did people not realize they couldn't commit violence there before? — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) July 28, 2026

Remember when the Left said we had to teach boys not to rape? Same mentality.

That should do it! https://t.co/Dj7N0aq1H9 — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) July 28, 2026

Why didn't we think of this before?!

Putting women, gays and retarded men in charge means society becomes progressively more violent in the name of compassion.

Putting masculine men in charge means you get the constant threat of violence as a means to establishing peace and prosperity. https://t.co/p7HPXHHtwL — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) July 28, 2026

Advertisement

This is correct.

Me in Chicago right before I get stabbed on the CTA https://t.co/5SfQL13OXz pic.twitter.com/etvALt9rMT — Prison Mitch (@Prisonmitch) July 28, 2026

Did anyone run this by Mayor Johnson? He doesn't like prisons and says arresting and jailing criminals is "unholy." This is embarrassing for the city of Chicago and an insult to the victims of crime in the city.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.