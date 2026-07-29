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Tipsheet

Here's Chicago's Latest Solution to Crime on the Subway

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 29, 2026 7:30 AM
Here's Chicago's Latest Solution to Crime on the Subway
AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato

While crime continues to be a major problem in Chicago, including on the city's subway system operated by the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA), a couple of women have come up with what they think is a solution: signs telling criminals not to commit crimes.

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No, really.

"We are putting up these signs as an indication of what the consequences will be for any criminal actions on the CTA, said Cook County State’s Attorney Eileen O’Neill Burke. "We are hoping to deter crime and to encourage people to come forward if they are witnesses of crime."

"These signs are a message to all of our riders and employees that we are working together with the county State's Attorney's Office to take action and ensure and promote a safe ride on the CTA," said CTA Acting President Nora Leerhsen.

The signs read, "Violence on the CTA will not be tolerated. The Cook County State's Attorney's Office will prosecute and seek pretrial detention for all violent offenses on public transit."

We'll believe that when we see it.

Here's more:

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office and the Chicago Transit Authority are launching a new public awareness campaign warning that prosecutors will seek pretrial detention for people accused of committing violent crimes on public transit.

...

The signage campaign follows the launch of Burke's Regional Transit Task Force in May 2026. The group brings together local, county, federal and transit agencies to improve safety across the Chicago area's transit systems.

Participants include the Cook County State's Attorney's Office, Chicago Police Department, CTA, Cook County Sheriff's Office, Metra and Pace.

The state's attorney's office also created an internal CTA task force focused on prosecuting transit-related crime in Chicago. Officials said more than 30 assistant state's attorneys have been trained on using transit video technology as evidence in criminal cases.

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Related:

CHICAGO CRIME LAW AND ORDER WOKE

It took a task force to come up with ... signs.

Right. If only criminals could follow the law.

All it took was signs.

It is tolerated, and depending on the race and/or immigration status of the perpetrator(s) it will continue to be tolerated.

Remember when the Left said we had to teach boys not to rape? Same mentality.

Why didn't we think of this before?!

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This is correct.

Did anyone run this by Mayor Johnson? He doesn't like prisons and says arresting and jailing criminals is "unholy." This is embarrassing for the city of Chicago and an insult to the victims of crime in the city.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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