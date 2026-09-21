Pete Hegseth Blasts Washington Post's Fake Story About US Deaths in Iran

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth pulled no punches when he hit the Washington Post over a shameful story the outlet dropped late last week. WaPo claims that "six U.S. officials" said the Pentagon data on U.S. deaths in Iran is incorrect and that more Americans have died than we know about.

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Exclusive: More American service members have died in the Middle East during the ongoing Iran war than the Pentagon has disclosed publicly, according to six U.S. officials familiar with the data.https://t.co/xTCn9yEfCy — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 18, 2026

Here's what WaPo is claiming:

More American service members have died in the Middle East during the ongoing Iran war than the Pentagon has disclosed publicly, according to six U.S. officials familiar with the Defense Department’s internal casualty accounting data. Five of the officials said there have been at least 22 military fatalities — four more than what appears in the Pentagon’s public database, known as the Defense Casualty Analysis System, or DCAS. A sixth official, who like the others spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the figures, said 23 service members have died since Feb. 28, when the Trump administration, in concert with Israel, initiated the Iran war. Not all of the undisclosed deaths are directly tied to the conflict but have involved U.S. personnel who were in the Middle East amid ongoing hostilities, this person said.

Once again, we have unnamed officials and anonymous sources. No on-the-record interviews, no actual data. Just the media narrative.

Hegseth responded to the WaPo and shamed them for their fake news.

Exclusive: “Even if we wanted to attempt to hide a combat death, we never would and we never could.” - @SecWar Hegseth responds to allegations of more service member deaths in Iran than reported.



“We never would because of how much we cherish the lives of our service members -… pic.twitter.com/j5SuZR1yIt — Alexandra Ingersoll (@AlexIngersoll) September 20, 2026

"It's always anonymous sources with those jokers. The Washington Post doesn't have any credibility and hasn't had any for a very long time," Hegseth said. "I meant what said: they hate the President more than they love the country. That's why when he called them out as the fake news, he's been right from the beginning."

He continued, "We never would because of how much we cherish the lives of our service members, every single one of them. But even if we wanted to attempt to hide a combat death, we never would, and we never could. It's just not something the United States of America does. It's totally made up, it's fake, it's a lie. It's a headline they want to try to make us look bad, the President look bad, to try to undermine the historic success that we've had in that conflict."

"It's a joke; it should be dismissed as much," Hegseth added, "and it's unfortunate that that's what so-called journalism has descended to."

This is DISGUSTING and FAKE. A complete LIE.



Shame on the Washington Post — they’re worse than Iranian state media. https://t.co/vU9OkSOnLB — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) September 18, 2026

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There is no daylight between WaPo and the Iranian media.

Disgusting lies are the stock and trade of @wapo. https://t.co/fWrAXeKEcD — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 19, 2026

And then they wonder why President Trump gave them the boot from the White House.

🚨 WOW! SecWar Pete Hegseth PUMMELS the Washington Post for posting a fake story that the Pentagon is hiding US deaths in the Iran war



"I meant what I said: they HATE the president more than they LOVE the country! We never WOULD...even if we WANTED to hide a combat death, we… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 20, 2026

This was undoubtedly meant to help Thomas Massie's failed attempt to impeach Sec. Hegseth. Speaker Mike Johnson blocked a vote on Massie's articles of impeachment last week, calling the move a "publicity stunt" and "ridiculous."

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

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