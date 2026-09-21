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Pete Hegseth Blasts Washington Post's Fake Story About US Deaths in Iran

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 21, 2026 10:30 AM
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Pete Hegseth Blasts Washington Post's Fake Story About US Deaths in Iran
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth pulled no punches when he hit the Washington Post over a shameful story the outlet dropped late last week. WaPo claims that "six U.S. officials" said the Pentagon data on U.S. deaths in Iran is incorrect and that more Americans have died than we know about.

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Here's what WaPo is claiming:

More American service members have died in the Middle East during the ongoing Iran war than the Pentagon has disclosed publicly, according to six U.S. officials familiar with the Defense Department’s internal casualty accounting data.

Five of the officials said there have been at least 22 military fatalities — four more than what appears in the Pentagon’s public database, known as the Defense Casualty Analysis System, or DCAS.

A sixth official, who like the others spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the figures, said 23 service members have died since Feb. 28, when the Trump administration, in concert with Israel, initiated the Iran war. Not all of the undisclosed deaths are directly tied to the conflict but have involved U.S. personnel who were in the Middle East amid ongoing hostilities, this person said.

Once again, we have unnamed officials and anonymous sources. No on-the-record interviews, no actual data. Just the media narrative.

Hegseth responded to the WaPo and shamed them for their fake news.

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"It's always anonymous sources with those jokers. The Washington Post doesn't have any credibility and hasn't had any for a very long time," Hegseth said. "I meant what said: they hate the President more than they love the country. That's why when he called them out as the fake news, he's been right from the beginning."

He continued, "We never would because of how much we cherish the lives of our service members, every single one of them. But even if we wanted to attempt to hide a combat death, we never would, and we never could. It's just not something the United States of America does. It's totally made up, it's fake, it's a lie. It's a headline they want to try to make us look bad, the President look bad, to try to undermine the historic success that we've had in that conflict."

"It's a joke; it should be dismissed as much," Hegseth added, "and it's unfortunate that that's what so-called journalism has descended to."

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There is no daylight between WaPo and the Iranian media.

And then they wonder why President Trump gave them the boot from the White House.

This was undoubtedly meant to help Thomas Massie's failed attempt to impeach Sec. Hegseth. Speaker Mike Johnson blocked a vote on Massie's articles of impeachment last week, calling the move a "publicity stunt" and "ridiculous." 

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us continue to report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics FAKE NEWS | IRAN | MILITARY | PETE HEGSETH | WASHINGTON POST
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