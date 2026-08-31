Trump Blows Up at Reporter Over Question About Iran and Nukes

Can we please end this silly game? Someone today asked if President Trump nuking Iran was still on the table? It’s like the annoying hover parent who doesn’t listen; like this journalist doesn’t need a pen and pad — she needs a frying pan to the back of her head. If we were going to launch nuclear strikes against Iran, which was never a serious discussion, it would’ve been done already.

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A 12-year-old playing any basic real-time strategy game would know that. Like, what are we even doing here?

"What a stupid question."



President Trump fires back at a reporter who asked whether he has ruled out using a nuclear weapon against Iran.



"They're totally defeated militarily. So now I defeat them, and now I should use a nuclear weapon on top of them? What a stupid question." pic.twitter.com/4yDEgX7cOe — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 31, 2026

Trump said that a) this was never an option, b) we’ve defeated Iran militarily already, and c) there’s nothing left to bomb. The president did blow up at the reporter, calling it a “stupid question.”

And it is, but this is also where Trump’s incessant and elite trolling can lead to annoying blowback. It’s nothing that will trip up the president, but the deliberate vagueness and the treatment of the media like idiots can and do lead to these silly questions bubbling up time and again.

Still, it makes for great content, and the press do deserve a beat down after The Washington Post leaked Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s orders book over the weekend regarding concerns about a prolonged deployment in the Middle East involving Iran. Yeah, we already know wars are expensive, guys. Nice to spill highly sensitive secrets that could’ve been determined through public channels and past columns from the Iraq War. They did it to embarrass Trump and score political points. This isn’t a Pentagon Papers moment. It was done to push a narrative that is not in line with general interest concerns, so find the leaker, expose this person, and ensure their time in public service is forever destroyed.

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