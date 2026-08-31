This Washington Post Piece on Hegseth Is Arguably Treasonous

Was this necessary? We all know the intent: the liberal media saw a chance to hit Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth, two people they despise, and, state secrets be damned, they were going to do it. It wasn’t some bombshell take. They published a piece arguing that our operations in Iran could be weakening our capabilities elsewhere. Yes, we know. We saw this happen in Iraq. It was a trillion-dollar blunder, but Iran couldn’t get nuclear weapons, and they were still attempting to manufacture them. It had to be stopped. Liberals agree, though they’re still committed to the idea that Obama’s failed Iran deal would’ve stopped it. Nope.

Advertisement

The Washington Post leaked the orders book from Secretary Hegseth. This is treasonous (via WaPo):

Publishing highly classified assessments from the Secretary’s orders book is a crime.

It’s a betrayal of the force.

And much of what they’re publishing is inaccurate.

Of course, we demand candid military advice. Non-concurs are standard. The Secretary sees them constantly. That’s… https://t.co/Jgc4GzdXcU — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellASW) August 30, 2026

Washington Post just printed the Secretary’s orders book.



That’s the classified ledger of who goes where and for how long.



Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell didn’t hedge: publishing those assessments is a crime. He also said the story is sloppy and wrong.



Non-concurs happen.… pic.twitter.com/RpqnEazmBy — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 30, 2026

This is the most treacherous action a press outlet can take. Publish known classified information about an ongoing war that reveals weaknesses and Commanders candor to civilian leadership. While America’s sons and daughters are engaged in combat. The “people” that leaked to this… https://t.co/iNuQiZRXms — Rob Maness (@RobManess) August 30, 2026

Several U.S. military leaders have advised Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth that prolonging large-scale operations against Iran is unsustainable and risks weakening their ability to confront threats elsewhere, including the U.S. homeland, according to people familiar with a recent assessment prepared for the Pentagon chief. The warnings — detailed for Hegseth by the heads of the Army, Navy and Air Force and the four-star commanders overseeing U.S. operations throughout Europe, Asia and Latin America — appear in the Aug. 14 edition of the Secretary of Defense Orders Book (SDOB), these people said. They described the assessment to The Washington Post on the condition of anonymity because the document is classified. The SDOB, typically produced twice monthly, outlines the worldwide availability of U.S. warships, aircraft, personnel and weapons systems. It reflects the president’s priorities for the force, which are carried out by the defense secretary, and includes insights from the military’s top generals and admirals that inform the directives the Pentagon issues. As President Donald Trump has pressured Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and accept several U.S. provisions for ending the stalemated conflict, he has been adamant that all options remain available to him — including further military action. Consequently, U.S. Central Command, the headquarters responsible for prosecuting the Iran war, has kept a force of more than 50,000 troops on alert for months in case the president orders additional attacks. The Aug. 14 orders book directs some troops deployed in the Middle East to remain there through September and some others into 2027, said those familiar with the document. The prospect of extending those forces further compelled military leaders to voice their concern, these people said. Leaders of the U.S. European Command, the U.S. Pacific Command and the U.S. Southern Command, along with the Navy’s top admiral, responded with what is characterized in the SDOB as a “non-concur,” those familiar with the assessment said — meaning they disagree with the secretary’s order to extend their forces but will execute it nevertheless.

Oh, stop—this isn’t in the public interest. This isn’t the Pentagon Papers, when the media wasn’t as unhinged. The media’s interest is to bash America and, at present, to make Trump look bad. If that puts American troops in danger, so be it, because the liberal media hates them, too.

Cynical Publius posted a nice post on Twitter about this atrocity, using World War II as an example—what would be the reaction if top secret war plans were leaked in 1942:

Today, the Washington Post published an article detailing how senior military leaders have cautioned the Secretary of War against certain possible courses of action regarding the war in Iran. The primary source for this article was, as the article itself states: “. . . the Aug. 14 edition of the Secretary of [War] Orders Book (SDOB).” The Secretary of War Orders Book is a highly classified summary of worldwide U.S. force posture, capabilities, plans, and related information. It is the Rosetta Stone of U.S. military capabilities and intent, and it is a major basis of strategic decisions by the Secretary of War. How, pray tell, did the Washington Post acquire such highly classified information about wartime military operations? Well, as the Post describes, that highly classified information came from “people familiar with [the] assessment,” who “described the assessment to The Washington Post on the condition of anonymity because the document is classified.” Wow. Now I know that the war with Iran is not World War II. The entire globe is not at war, and this is mostly a U.S. operation. Iran has not conquered most of a continent. It is not the same kind of threat as Nazi Germany. However, while Iran’s crimes are a mere fraction of what Nazi Germany actually did, realize this—in terms of INTENTIONS, Iran makes Hitler look like an amateur. Iran is a fascist theocracy that seeks to impose Shia Islam on the entire world. It funds terror across the globe. Like Nazi Germany, Iran seeks the extermination of all Jews. Unlike Nazi Germany, Iran seeks to forcibly convert or destroy Christians, and Buddhists, and Hindus, and most other religions, and it seeks to eradicate or drive underground the world’s LGBTQ+ community. Worst of all, Iran desperately seeks nuclear weapons so that it can detonate them on U.S. and Israeli soil, and precipitate Armageddon so that the Twelfth Imam will arise from a well in Qom and conquer what is left of the world for Shia Islam. That’s what we’re up against. But the Washington Post does not care because Trump. The leakers who committed criminal leaks under the Espionage Act of 1917 and a host of other federal statutes do not care because Trump. (They probably should care because amongst the various penalties available under the various possibly applicable statutes is DEATH). Nope. They simply do not care. Winning political points that harm Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth is far more important to these scoundrels than protecting the USA and the world from the whims of a bunch of 8th Century theocratic savages literally bent on precipitating the end of the world. So what are the potential outcomes of this scandal? 1. The portion of the American public that loves America is outraged. 2. The mullahs in Iran are rejoicing over the leak and are far better prepared to deal with U.S. military action, better allocating their few remaining forces across Iran and in the Straits of Hormuz based on their newfound understanding of U.S. intent. 3. Inside US leadership, leaders are now distrustful of each other, never knowing who the leaker is. Planning has been deeply harmed, generals and admirals are now reticent to give their unvarnished opinions on war plans to Trump and Hegseth, and the entire war planning process is likely turning out differently than it otherwise might. 4. U.S. servicemen and women may die who otherwise would have lived. 5. Humanity's continued existence is now at greater risk. The leak itself is an abominable affront to everything rational Americans hold dear. The lives of American servicemen and women are at much greater risk. The leaker(s) need to be apprehended, charged, tried and punished to the maximum extent of the law. Mere words do not suffice to express the outrage patriotic Americans feel about this profound breaking of national trust by some anonymous villain or villains. But what about that infamous font of propaganda and disinformation, the Washington Post? They get to hide from criminal prosecution thanks to our cherished First Amendment and New York Times Co. v. United States (i.e., the “Pentagon Papers” case). However, just because you legally CAN publish something does not mean you SHOULD publish it. Morals matter. Love of the USA matters. Caring about the lives of American servicemen and women matters. Caring about the families back home of deployed service members matters. Obviously, however, for the Washington Post NONE of this matters. All that matters is “getting” Trump and Hegseth. I am disgusted and I know you are too. What can you do? Voice your disgust. Loudly. Often. Tell your friends, family and neighbors what a wretched hive of scum and villainy the Washington Post and its vocal supporters actually are. Shame them, because they deserve it. Above all, NEVER pay to get behind the paywalls of the Washington Post, the New York Times or any of their propagandistic fellow travelers. As patriotic American citizens, I believe it is our duty to do so. One last thing: the Washington Post eagerly was a part of some federal employee committing crimes that are potentially punishable by death (if the leak is somehow identified to also be to a foreign enemy, which this probably is not, but who knows) or decades of imprisonment. Do you think they care? Do they have a conscience? Do they?

Advertisement

We have a mole. We have a traitor. Search and destroy.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.