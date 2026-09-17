Thomas Massie's Attempt to Impeach Pete Hegseth Has Imploded

When you lose your primary and are viewed as an overall pain in the a**, you’re going to do even more reckless nonsense. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) is gone after losing his primary. He vows revenge, likely in the form of an ill-fated presidential run in 2028. For now, he’s still focused on the Epstein Files and now impeaching Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (via ABC News):

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Outgoing Republican Rep. Thomas Massie seized the House floor for more than an hour Tuesday afternoon, launching a long-shot effort to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stemming from his controversial administration over the Pentagon, including the war in Iran. After sending a news release announcing his intent to impeach Hegseth, Massie quickly appeared on the floor where he stood for more than 67 minutes reading the sweeping 34-page resolution with eight articles of impeachment aloud. "Secretary Hegseth has acted in a manner contrary to his trust as Secretary of Defense and subversive of constitutional government, to the great prejudice of the cause of law and justice, and to the manifest injury of the people of the United States of America," Massie read from the resolution, contending that Hegseth will "remain a threat to civilians and the laws of war, the integrity of United States diplomacy, and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office, and has acted in a manner grossly incompatible with his duties and the rule of law." "Peter Brian Hegseth thus warrants impeachment and trial, removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust, or profit under the United States," the resolution states.

That’s cute, man. It also isn’t going to happen. This whole effort, which was never going to pass, was officially declared dead yesterday:

🚨 IT'S OFFICIAL: Speaker Johnson has BLOCKED Rep. Thomas Massie's Articles of Impeachment vote against SecWar Pete Hegseth until at least NOVEMBER 9TH, upon which the sham effort will be tabled or denied anyway



Let's be clear: Hegseth did NOTHING illegal, he's SUCCEEDING for… pic.twitter.com/rcDIVGaYl6 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 16, 2026

Well, that’s life.

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