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Scott Bessent Obliterated the Liberal Media for Peddling Iranian Revolutionary Guards' Propaganda

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 03, 2026 7:00 AM
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Scott Bessent Obliterated the Liberal Media for Peddling Iranian Revolutionary Guards' Propaganda
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has been on quite the tear, torching the Canadians, the liberal media, and the Iranians. At this G20 meeting in Asheville, North Carolina, Bessent mocked the Canadians for trying to start a trade war they cannot win — we’re 13 times their size economically. We also inked a historic oil deal with Venezuela, which undercuts their leverage vis-à-vis energy. He also said that Canada was freeloading regarding their defensive commitments to NATO. 

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Prime Minister Mark Carney has been bench pressed to death by this administration. And now, Bessent turned his fire on the liberal media for peddling outright false information from the Iranian Revolutionary Guards. There are no mines in the Strait of Hormuz; they’ve been ruined militarily, and now Tehran is being prepared to be smothered economically. 

“This is Iranian Agitprop, and everyone in this audience and every news outlet should be ashamed for publishing that. Taking a lying Iranian regime at face value,” he said yesterday at a press conference. 

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Look at how the media treated Hamas and their Gaza death toll figures as gospel. They’re terrorists, you clowns. Of course, those figures were inflated and exaggerated. Luckily, most ignore what the mainstream media says due to their incessant lying and serially inaccurate reports that are facially untrue. People can and do call them out daily for being awful at their jobs. 


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News Topics CANADA | IRAN | LIBERAL MEDIA | SCOTT BESSENT | VENEZUELA
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