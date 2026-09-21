Greg Casar Just Said the Quiet Part Out Loud About Democrats' Plans for Immigration

ICE agents reportedly shot and wounded an illegal alien in Austin, Texas, yesterday. The illegal alien was taken to the hospital.

As always, the Left has lost their minds over this shooting and is going to the mattresses for illegal aliens instead of standing up for innocent Americans and American law. This includes Rep. Greg Casar, who just admitted what the Democrats' end-game is here: stop enforcing immigration laws entirely.

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Texas Rep. Greg Casar compares immigration enforcement to "war" and says the only way "for Austin to be safe" is to stop enforcing immigration law altogether. pic.twitter.com/dA2wQ5ckeU — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 20, 2026

"It is awful that this horror has come to our doorstep," Casar said. "And as the mayor said, unfortunately, it is not a surprise. Just a few weeks ago, as we saw the ICE surge come to Austin, especially ot north-central Austin. I and others said that ICE needed to leave before someone was shot like in Minneapolis, or like in Corpus Christi, or like in Chicago. And that day is here. And so I think the message remains that for Austin to be safe, ICE should end its surge here in our community."

Notice how Democrats have never been this passionate about the Americans robbed, injured, and killed by illegal aliens. Nor do they tell people to cooperate with ICE and not flee or resist.

This isn't an accident.

And this didn't even happen in Casar's district.

Before he was a congressman, Greg Casar sat on the Austin City Council, where he took $150 million out of Austin's police budget and deleted 150 officer positions. Then Austin set a homicide record, and the streets spiraled into disorder we're still living with today.



Today,… pic.twitter.com/YjHQEc2vFb — Austin Justice (@AustinJustice) September 21, 2026

Casar cut the police budget and allowed crime to explode. Then he complains about President Trump and ICE cleaning up the mess he helped make.

Greg Casar compares immigration enforcement to "war" and says the only way "for Austin to be safe" is to stop enforcing immigration law altogether.



What he means is: …the only way "for Democrats to get elected" is to stop enforcing immigration law altogether. — Wanye Kest (@skeeminarmenian) September 21, 2026

Bingo.

The only way to be safe is to stopping enforcing our laws and surrender to the criminals?



WOW. — Pro America Politics (@proamericapol) September 20, 2026

Yes. That's what Democrats believe.

We were told the shooter is a foreign national, an illegal alien from Venezuela with a final order of removal. The war is the one being waged against Americans through mass legal & illegal immigration. https://t.co/t61mkP9Zjs — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) September 20, 2026

He had due process and should have left America.

Mr. Casar is best known for staging ridiculously dramatic photo ops alongside his Radical Left lunatic friends, like the disgraced Eric Swalwell and Ilhan Omar. https://t.co/8gKwQepkcF pic.twitter.com/FFySQezGDx — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 20, 2026

This is all performative political theater for Democrats.

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Watching members of Congress fight for illegals over Americans is getting really old. https://t.co/6ewMxkZQLL — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) September 21, 2026

Even their own voters are turning against them. Elizabeth Carter is a lifelong Democrat who lost her son, William, and daughter-in-law Jennifer in a traffic accident after illegal alien Rajinder Kumar jackknifed his semi and crashed into Carter's vehicle. Their cat, Bert, also died.

William and Jennifer had only been married 16 days and were returning to Oregon after having a wedding reception. Elizabeth Carter said Democrats like Greg Casar are playing a "Russian roulette game" with the lives of Americans. And Casar wants more avoidable tragedies to happen to families like the Carters.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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