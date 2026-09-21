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Greg Casar Just Said the Quiet Part Out Loud About Democrats' Plans for Immigration

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 21, 2026 9:30 AM
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Greg Casar Just Said the Quiet Part Out Loud About Democrats' Plans for Immigration
Twitter/@RepCasar

ICE agents reportedly shot and wounded an illegal alien in Austin, Texas, yesterday. The illegal alien was taken to the hospital.

As always, the Left has lost their minds over this shooting and is going to the mattresses for illegal aliens instead of standing up for innocent Americans and American law. This includes Rep. Greg Casar, who just admitted what the Democrats' end-game is here: stop enforcing immigration laws entirely.

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"It is awful that this horror has come to our doorstep," Casar said. "And as the mayor said, unfortunately, it is not a surprise. Just a few weeks ago, as we saw the ICE surge come to Austin, especially ot north-central Austin. I and others said that ICE needed to leave before someone was shot like in Minneapolis, or like in Corpus Christi, or like in Chicago. And that day is here. And so I think the message remains that for Austin to be safe, ICE should end its surge here in our community."

Notice how Democrats have never been this passionate about the Americans robbed, injured, and killed by illegal aliens. Nor do they tell people to cooperate with ICE and not flee or resist.

This isn't an accident. 

And this didn't even happen in Casar's district.

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Casar cut the police budget and allowed crime to explode. Then he complains about President Trump and ICE cleaning up the mess he helped make.

Bingo.

Yes. That's what Democrats believe.

He had due process and should have left America.

This is all performative political theater for Democrats.

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Even their own voters are turning against them. Elizabeth Carter is a lifelong Democrat who lost her son, William, and daughter-in-law Jennifer in a traffic accident after illegal alien Rajinder Kumar jackknifed his semi and crashed into Carter's vehicle. Their cat, Bert, also died.

William and Jennifer had only been married 16 days and were returning to Oregon after having a wedding reception. Elizabeth Carter said Democrats like Greg Casar are playing a "Russian roulette game" with the lives of Americans. And Casar wants more avoidable tragedies to happen to families like the Carters.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | TEXAS
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