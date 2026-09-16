UW-Madison Welcomed Students Back to Campus With a Drag Show

The University of Wisconsin-Madison welcomed students back to school on September 2, but the way they did it was raising more than a few eyebrows. Not in Dane County, of course; that's the deep-blue county where Madison is located, but outside of that enclave, voters and taxpayers should know exactly what's going on at the school their hard-earned money supports.

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The school has a "Gender and Sexuality Campus Center," which — in conjunction with the new student office — hosted a drag show performance on campus as a way to greet the freshman class.

Here are some videos of the event, which was lauded by one drag queen as having "good Christian values."

Welcome week for new students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison included a drag show performance that one drag queen joked had "good Christian values."



It was sponsored by UW-Madison's new student office and the "Gender and Sexuality Campus Center." pic.twitter.com/tFPFJtsBos — The Madison Federalist (@uwfederalist) September 14, 2026

Why are Wisconsin taxpayers footing the bill for a "Gender and Sexuality Campus Center"?

The University of Wisconsin-Madison included a drag brunch bingo event in its official welcome-week programming for new students, according to an exclusive report by the student news outlet The Madison Federalist.

Get the full story here: https://t.co/73zCZGVGGl pic.twitter.com/9ODkBgXVkk — The Heartland Post (@HeartlandPostWI) September 15, 2026

Here's more:

The University of Wisconsin-Madison included a drag brunch bingo event in its official welcome-week programming for new students, according to an exclusive report by the student news outlet The Madison Federalist. The “Drag Brunch Bingo” was held Sept. 6 in Memorial Union and co-hosted by the Office of Student Transition and Family Engagement and the Gender and Sexuality Campus Center, The Madison Federalist reported. Four performers — billed as Cowphusia Mylkhymn, Malaiya Marvel, Krystal Kuttabish and Cynthia Mooseknuckle — appeared at the event. Caitlyn LoMonte, director for student success, education and dialogue at the Gender and Sexuality Campus Center, opened with a presentation defining drag terms and listing “drag etiquette,” including a reminder to “leave your assumptions at the door” because “drag is all about challenging norms and expectations,” the outlet reported.

For the record, students are paying more than $12,400 in tuition this year at the in-state rate. Out-of-state students are paying more than $45,000.

It’s always an attack on Christianity and never an attack on Islam. I wonder why that is? — WiscoVet (@jj_wisco_vet) September 15, 2026

There's never a drag show with "good Islamic values."

We all know why.

It is so absolutely awesome that tax money is stolen from me to support crap like this — OutdoorsWI (@outdoorswi1) September 15, 2026

So awesome. And if David Crowley wins, the Democrats will raise our taxes to pay for more of this.

Can UW not be gay for 5 seconds https://t.co/i23XNCSnyD — Shadow Governor Vos (@Robin_Vos_Stan) September 15, 2026

No, they cannot be.

Don’t send your daughters to UW-Madison. https://t.co/fgv0sNyiHA — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) September 15, 2026

Don't send your sons, either.

Remember, UW-Madison is the same campus that removed a rock because that rock was "racist" and had a "racist history."

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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