He Said It. Why Didn't We?

Somewhere in Massachusetts, a 15-year-old girl hasn't seen her parents or her older brother in months. Not because they hurt her. Not because they neglected her. Because they're Catholic, and they said so.

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Joseph and Arlene Kutzko's daughter attends Algonquin Regional High School in Northborough. According to the family's account, a school counselor began socially transitioning their daughter — a new name, male pronouns — without telling them. When the Kutzkos found out and objected, grounded plainly in their Catholic faith, the counselor filed a report with the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families. DCF investigated an allegation of physical abuse against the father and found it unfounded. And then, having cleared him of the actual allegation that opened the case, the state kept the child anyway — full legal guardianship, and a restraining order barring the parents and their son from any contact with their own daughter and sister.

Let that sit for a second. The accusation collapsed. The custody didn't.

Into that story walked TreVeyon Henderson, the New England Patriots running back, who didn't need a press conference or a PR consultant to say the obvious thing out loud. He posted Proverbs 22:6 — "Direct your children onto the right path, and when they are older, they will not leave it" — and said flatly that the God-given right of these parents to raise their daughter in their faith is being stripped from them by the state. He called the Kutzkos parents trying to honor God and lead their daughter toward the truth. He prayed for justice.

I don't know Henderson personally, but I know courage when I see it, and I know how rare it is for a 23-year-old professional athlete, four games into an NFL season, to plant a flag on the single most radioactive cultural question of the decade rather than stay quiet and protect the endorsement deals. He didn't have to say anything. He said something anyway, and he said it in the plainest, most biblically grounded language available: parents have a sacred duty to their children, and no bureaucracy gets to override it just because a family's convictions have fallen out of fashion with a school counselor.

Here's what should terrify every parent reading this, regardless of your politics or your theology. The Kutzkos didn't lose their daughter because a court found them unfit. They lost her because they disagreed, on record, with a school employee's unilateral decision to begin transitioning their child in secret. That is the precedent now sitting in a Massachusetts courtroom: object to your child's gender transition, on any grounds, including your faith, and the state can and will treat your objection itself as the disqualifying act. Not abuse. Not neglect. Disagreement.

There's a real mercy buried in this story, and it deserves to be said plainly: a state judge recently granted a temporary injunction blocking DCF from administering cross-sex hormone therapy, including high-dose testosterone, to this child while the case proceeds. Somebody on that bench looked at a 15-year-old and decided that, at minimum, irreversible medical intervention shouldn't happen while her own parents are locked out of the room. That's not a full victory. It's a stay of execution on the most permanent part of this, and the Kutzkos' attorneys are right to call it exactly what it is: a temporary reprieve, not justice.

The next hearing is October 29. Between now and then, a family that has done nothing wrong except believe what their Church has always taught about the nature of the human person will keep fighting simply to be allowed back into their own daughter's life. Not to control her. Not to punish her. To parent her — to sit with her, pray with her, walk with her through something hard the way loving parents have walked their children through hard things since the beginning of the institution of the family itself.

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Henderson's post won't decide this case. A judge will. But he did something worth noticing anyway: he refused to let this story disappear into the quiet, bureaucratic language that usually smothers cases like this — "guardianship," "protective custody," "best interest of the child" — language engineered to sound compassionate while doing something that would look, in any other context, like state kidnapping.

Direct your children onto the right path. That's not a threat. It's a promise, made to every parent willing to take up the sacred, exhausting, unglamorous work of raising a child in the fear of the Lord. The Kutzkos are still trying to keep that promise. The state of Massachusetts should get out of their way and let them.

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