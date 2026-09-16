What Arch Manning Said About This AI Video Caused Lib Sportswriters to Blow a Gasket

It wasn’t real, you idiots. It’s a fake AI video, but it’s become a topic in the sports journo community because longtime ESPN reporter Holly Rowe got the shaft during a postgame interview after last weekend’s Ohio State-Texas game. It was an electric game. The Longhorns were trailing 23-3 heading into the fourth quarter against the Buckeyes, but they stormed back to win 24-23.

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No way we got AI Sark slapping Holly Rowe 😂😂



(@hookem) pic.twitter.com/73CCL5tQGd https://t.co/qwstLypHye — Pick 6 Pack (@Pick6PackFB) September 15, 2026

If you say things like this into a microphone and laugh enthusiastically in a room full of cameras, I often imagine (and assume) the things that are said in private. Disappointed and infuriated… but never surprised anymore https://t.co/ainjjG5IcM — Laura Okmin (@LauraOkmin) September 15, 2026

This just disgusts me.



His stupid laugh and his big dumb smile about a fake AI video of Sark slapping Holly Rowe.



What if that was your mother/sister/daughter in Rowe’s position? Would you still be laughing at the video? Would you still feel it was appropriate?



Same thing… https://t.co/jagnar4qSm — Brittany Bowyer (@RealLittwBritt) September 15, 2026

For all the women upset at Arch's comment, please remember he's dealing with postpartum depression and isn't in control of his actions.



Thank you ❤️ https://t.co/tZJN0pjmNX — Barry (@BarryOnHere) September 15, 2026

Imagine Holly Rowe’s face in that despicable AI video was your daughter’s. Your wife’s. Your sister’s.



Still funny?



This is gross on so many levels. And no, this isn’t people being “too sensitive” or “easily offended.”



Joking about this in a room full of media members and… https://t.co/XPVljaCnhP — Tricia Whitaker (@TriciaWhitaker) September 15, 2026

Does this girl have kids? Like women in sports media need to pull the sticks out of their a**…. Stop being so uptight! https://t.co/2q8AMZwpbd — Sara Blake Cheek (@saracheeky1) September 15, 2026

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian decided to blow off Rowe, prompting a strong reaction from some sports journalists. Then it went viral. The AI content took off, and now one clip, where Sarkisian slaps Rowe, has made the rounds. Quarterback Arch Manning quipped about it at a presser, which wasn’t the smartest move, but he’s young, and this will be a teachable moment. Still, everyone, get over it. It was a fake video. Manning later reached out to Rowe to apologize — this whole thing was blown out of proportion. The reactions, however, were gold, and not everyone was outraged.

Here’s Arch Manning’s apology for his insensitive comment in his press conference. Says he’s “deeply sorry” and says he apologizes to Holly Rowe of ESPN. “I need to do better and will be more thoughtful going forward.” pic.twitter.com/hRVJyx7PIb — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 15, 2026

If AI videos trigger you, then I don’t know what to tell you. Suck it up, maybe?

It led to other AI content where Rowe assaults Sark and Manning.

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Would the same white knights be clutching pearls if this was the video mentioned yesterday? pic.twitter.com/2ECETIgOlQ — HeroOfTheDay (@Hero_OfThe_Day) September 15, 2026

I do not condone reporters throwing coaches in the air#HookEm pic.twitter.com/6VkDXZvvJT — JWard🤘🏻🤘🏻 (@TalkinBevo) September 15, 2026

I am so offended that anyone would find this funny. https://t.co/hbzgg4AiD1 — John Moore (The Recliner Nerd) (@reclinernerd) September 15, 2026

🤣 I do not approve of reporters tackling college athletes. pic.twitter.com/NwJlBvaGeU — Austin (AC) 🇺🇸🤘 (@AustinConserve) September 15, 2026

This will be another moment long forgotten by Saturday.

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