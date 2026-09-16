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What Arch Manning Said About This AI Video Caused Lib Sportswriters to Blow a Gasket

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 16, 2026 6:50 AM
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What Arch Manning Said About This AI Video Caused Lib Sportswriters to Blow a Gasket
AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter

It wasn’t real, you idiots. It’s a fake AI video, but it’s become a topic in the sports journo community because longtime ESPN reporter Holly Rowe got the shaft during a postgame interview after last weekend’s Ohio State-Texas game. It was an electric game. The Longhorns were trailing 23-3 heading into the fourth quarter against the Buckeyes, but they stormed back to win 24-23. 

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Texas coach Steve Sarkisian decided to blow off Rowe, prompting a strong reaction from some sports journalists. Then it went viral. The AI content took off, and now one clip, where Sarkisian slaps Rowe, has made the rounds. Quarterback Arch Manning quipped about it at a presser, which wasn’t the smartest move, but he’s young, and this will be a teachable moment. Still, everyone, get over it. It was a fake video. Manning later reached out to Rowe to apologize — this whole thing was blown out of proportion. The reactions, however, were gold, and not everyone was outraged. 

If AI videos trigger you, then I don’t know what to tell you. Suck it up, maybe?

It led to other AI content where Rowe assaults Sark and Manning. 

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This will be another moment long forgotten by Saturday. 

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News Topics ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE | OHIO | SPORTS | TEXAS | VIDEO
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