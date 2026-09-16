Wait, the Lindsay Clancy Juror Is a Catholic Haitian Immigrant?

The judge has indefinitely sealed the names of the remaining jurors in the Lindsay Clancy case, but that won't do much. That should, however, be a sign for the media to step off this guy. One lone juror decided to take a stand and ensure a mistrial. He was not going to allow a child killer to be acquitted by reason of insanity. This person is black, Catholic, and a Haitian immigrant. So, by the Left’s rules, their tantrum against him is viciously racist (via NY Post):

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The holdout juror in the Clancy case is a "devoutly Catholic Haitian immigrant." His brother says faith had nothing to do with refusing to acquit a woman who killed her 3 kids. He and his family live in fear of retribution by the self-righteously tolerant. https://t.co/yG7cGlez6K — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) September 15, 2026

The holdout juror who sparked a mistrial in the Lindsay Clancy murder case did not allow his Catholic faith to override his judgment that the former nurse was guilty of murder, his brother revealed to The Post — as he said the family’s life has been turned upside down. “I don’t think religion had anything to do with it,” the brother said, disputing claims online. The bombshell Clancy trial turned national attention to the juror, whom The Post is choosing not to name — with some labeling him a hero for refusing to find Clancy not guilty, and other jurors claiming he refused to follow the judge’s instructions about “reasonable doubt.” “He looked at the case, and he made the call,” the brother said. “For me, that’s how I would do it. I would just listen to the case with all the evidence, and go from there.” […] The brother also said that the devoutly Catholic Haitian immigrant clan has been relentlessly hounded by true-crime gawkers and reporters since the juror refused to agree with the 11 others and find Clancy not guilty of murder by reason of insanity after she killed her three kids. “My family cannot leave the house,” the brother said. “They are leaving notes at my mother’s house. They won’t leave us alone and we don’t know anything,” he added.

Well, first thing, my dude, is to stop talking. Second, of course, these sickos want to find this guy. He’s going to get killed. A name has been leaked online, but we’re not going there. What’s doubly sick is how this op-ed in the Boston Herald started: “Now that the holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy case is getting the negative attention he deserves, it’s easy for District Attorney Tim Cruz to agree to a plea deal that gets Lindsay the help she needs. Between now and when the deal goes through, we need to talk about how and why social media caused so much needless distress in this case.”

Excuse me? It goes on to suggest that hidden interests, insurance companies, PR firms, etc., have vested interests in keeping this Clancy tale alive, which has poured gasoline on this fire, but holy hell, not a good lede, folks.

Opinion | Now that the holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy case is getting the negative attention he deserves, it’s easy for District Attorney Tim Cruz to agree to a plea deal that gets Lindsay the help she needs. Between now and when the deal goes t… https://t.co/ktm1k1F6ea — Boston Herald (@bostonherald) September 15, 2026

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No deal. Refile the charges.

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