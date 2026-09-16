University Ignored Direct Warning Before Rooftop Assassin Murdered Charlie Kirk

The family of conservative activist Charlie Kirk is preparing a lawsuit against Utah Valley University (UVU) for failing to provide adequate security at the event where Kirk was assassinated.

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The family issued a statement and background document discussing the Notice of Claim it filed. The document is aimed at informing the state government of potential legal action against the university.

The statement notes that the notice is intended to preserve the family’s right to pursue future litigation as they look for answers related to a preventable tragedy that “robbed this family of their husband, father, son, and brother, with impacts that will compound for the rest of their lives.”

The family points to several serious concerns about the university’s independent security review that it commissioned after the assassination. They say the probe has been marked by significant delays and has already cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.

BREAKING: "The Charlie Kirk Show" executive producer @AndrewKolvet speaks out about the Kirk family's newest legal filing against Utah Valley University, the state of Utah, and key officials, which alleges that Charlie Kirk's death was entirely preventable and that security… pic.twitter.com/pkc1DcZcFb — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 16, 2026

The actual notice of claim details the family’s allegations against the State of Utah, UVU, and specific university officials, highlighting the “stunning failures and reckless decisions” that contributed to Kirk’s death.

The university approved an outdoor venue surrounded by elevated platforms without allocating a sufficient level of security to these areas. The filing describes the situation as “walking [Kirk] into a fishbowl” despite the large attendance and politically charged climate.

The school assigned only six campus police officers to the event and ignored requests for additional law enforcement assistance, according to the document. The family also alleges that the school failed to employ standard security measures, such as erecting physical barriers, using drones, or monitoring CCTV footage in real-time, which “rendered Mr. Kirk helpless to the rooftop shooter.”

Kirk Family Plans to Sue ‘Reckless’ Utah Valley University Over ‘Stunning Failures’ in Security.



The family of Charlie Kirk alleges that Utah Valley University’s security lapses led to his assassination during a campus event.



PULSE POINTS



❓ WHAT HAPPENED: The family of… pic.twitter.com/0AsSogmEL4 — The National Pulse (@TheNatPulse) September 16, 2026

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One of the more egregious allegations relates to how the school blatantly disregarded warnings about the exact vulnerabilities that allowed the alleged assassin to target Kirk. Turning Point USA, Kirk’s organization, sent a message to UVU Police Chief Jeffrey Long, pointing out easily accessible walkways on the roof of a nearby student center.

When asked whether security could monitor the situation, Long allegedly responded, “I got you covered,” leading organizers to believe the university was addressing the possibility of a threat. However, the police failed to secure the perimeter. The family’s lawyers contend that these actions justify pursuing "wrongful death and survivor claims resulting from the wrongful acts and negligence" of the involved state parties

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