Texas Dem Operative Dishes on ‘Shady As F**k’ Plan to Pay for Votes, Undercover Video Shows

Texas Democrats have come up with a scheme to pay voters to cast ballots for their candidates, a video obtained exclusively by Townhall Media shows.

Sky McAdams, organizing manager for Texas Majority PAC, was caught on video dishing on the scheme they hope will propel Democrat U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico to victory in November.

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“We are paying people $25 to attend a one-hour Zoom class to learn why voting is important and why the Republicans are causing all of these bad things,” McAdams says in the undercover video. “So it’s like a roundabout way of paying people for their votes, essentially.”

In the video, McAdams says it’s called a “paid relational program,” which is operated by Relentless that uses software called Rally.

The theory is voters will be persuaded more by friends and family than a stranger showing up at their door.

“You can’t pay someone to vote for someone,” McAdams says in the video. “You can’t be like, ‘Here’s $25, go vote for me.’ You can say, ‘Attend a one-hour class and you can receive $25.’ And then the class just talks about the importance of… It’s a little gray,” he continues, apparently referring to the legality of the activity.

“If I was a Republican, I would be pissed. I would be like, that’s shady as f**k.”

According to Relentless’s website, the company’s “paid relational programs recruit low-propensity voters and compensate them for their time as they reach, persuade, and mobilize their friends and family to vote.”

Relentless claims it orchestrated similar campaigns in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania in 2024 and netted “47,533 Democratic votes.”

In a campaign finance report filed in July, Texas Majority PAC said it paid Relentless $500,000 for a “relational organizing program,” or about 20 percent of all its expenditures up to that point. At $25 per vote, that could be good for 20,000 ballots.

A Relentless corporate video portrays the scheme as far more innocent.

“We built Rally to allow campaigns and organizations to wield the power of these conversations at scale,” it says.

Administrators are able to monitor the conversations and determine “what they need to do next.”

“Rally is a tool that is built by organizers, for organizers,” the video says, adding its purpose is to “build long-term political power.”

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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