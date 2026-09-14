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The Climate Change Crowd Isn't Going to Like This Inconvenient Statistic

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 14, 2026 10:00 AM
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The Climate Change Crowd Isn't Going to Like This Inconvenient Statistic
NOAA via AP

For years, the environmentalist Left has told us that climate change would make weather more severe. That means more F4 tornadoes, more heat waves, more wildfires, more flooding, and more massive hurricanes slamming into our shores. But Saturday marked a bit of weather history: for the first time in 60 years, no hurricane formed in the Atlantic by September 12.

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Here's more:

As of September 11, there's no sign of any hurricanes developing in the next seven days, making it the latest date without an Atlantic hurricane forming since the satellite era.

The previous record is September 11, set in both 2002 and 2013, which we're almost certainly about to blast past by a significant margin.

While full-blown hurricanes haven't been cooked up yet, 2026 has seen five tropical storms: Arthur, Bertha, Cristobal, Dolly ... and Edouard. They all brought heavy rains and strong winds to the Gulf Coast region, but most were relatively short-lived, and all wussed out before the could evolve into hurricanes.

Polymarket says there's a 57 percent chance a hurricane forms by the end of this month.

We'll see.

Of course they'll still blame this on "climate change."

But there's a Republican in office.

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Is there nothing global warming can't do?

He scared them into submission.

If we don't eat bugs and live in 15-minute cities, we were told the world was going to end.

Not too long ago, climate scientists — who have yet to be right about anything — said their policies had made the weather milder. This is the game they play: weather is bad, it's climate change. Weather is good, our policies fixed it. It's as cynical as it is transparent. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CLIMATE CHANGE | REPUBLICAN PARTY | SCIENCE
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