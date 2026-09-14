The Climate Change Crowd Isn't Going to Like This Inconvenient Statistic

For years, the environmentalist Left has told us that climate change would make weather more severe. That means more F4 tornadoes, more heat waves, more wildfires, more flooding, and more massive hurricanes slamming into our shores. But Saturday marked a bit of weather history: for the first time in 60 years, no hurricane formed in the Atlantic by September 12.

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JUST IN: For the first time since satellite records began in 1966, no Atlantic hurricane has formed by Sept. 12. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) September 13, 2026

Here's more:

As of September 11, there's no sign of any hurricanes developing in the next seven days, making it the latest date without an Atlantic hurricane forming since the satellite era. The previous record is September 11, set in both 2002 and 2013, which we're almost certainly about to blast past by a significant margin. While full-blown hurricanes haven't been cooked up yet, 2026 has seen five tropical storms: Arthur, Bertha, Cristobal, Dolly ... and Edouard. They all brought heavy rains and strong winds to the Gulf Coast region, but most were relatively short-lived, and all wussed out before the could evolve into hurricanes.

Polymarket says there's a 57 percent chance a hurricane forms by the end of this month.

57% chance a hurricane forms in the Atlantic by the end of the month.https://t.co/QWsKiWYnEs — Polymarket (@Polymarket) September 13, 2026

We'll see.

Too many hurricanes = Climate Change!



Too few hurricanes = Climate Change!



Progressives and communists hardest hit… — BPJ (@bpjauburn) September 13, 2026

Of course they'll still blame this on "climate change."

You’d think no hurricanes would be a big news story. Like, no one could shut up about it. Given, you know… — Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) September 14, 2026

But there's a Republican in office.

It's the global warming. It causes devastating hurricane seasons but also very quiet hurricane seasons and also normal hurricane seasons. https://t.co/acTZ62tY9u — Sunny (@sunnyright) September 14, 2026

Is there nothing global warming can't do?

He scared them into submission.

I was reliably informed these would increase under Trump https://t.co/CADOsVXNOl — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) September 13, 2026

If we don't eat bugs and live in 15-minute cities, we were told the world was going to end.

September 13th and still no hurricane strength storm has formed in the Atlantic, which is now a satellite era record



Outside of a possible subtropical Low, the Atlantic will be quiet going into October… pic.twitter.com/3o35Dcju13 — Crimmi (@stateofcrimmi) September 13, 2026

Not too long ago, climate scientists — who have yet to be right about anything — said their policies had made the weather milder. This is the game they play: weather is bad, it's climate change. Weather is good, our policies fixed it. It's as cynical as it is transparent.

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