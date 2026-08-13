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Despite All the Alarmism, Voters Just Don't Care About Climate Change

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 13, 2026 2:00 PM
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Despite All the Alarmism, Voters Just Don't Care About Climate Change
AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, File

Most everyone knows the story "The Boy Who Cried Wolf," but if you don't, it's about a boy who would falsely claim a wolf was threatening his village's flock of sheep. He thought it was a laugh, until a real wolf showed up. By then, the fed-up villagers were ignoring his cries, and he was eaten.

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The climate activists are the real-world version of the boy, and while their punishment is not to be eaten by a wolf, it's a far better one: voters just do not care anymore.

"You know, I was schvitzing a lot in the month of July," Enten said. "But the bottom line when it comes to voters, simply put, is they don't care. I mean, look at these numbers. Top issue in midterm vote ... the economy comes in at number one, 54 percent, immigration 28 percent. Look where climate change is. It's tied for 14th ... all the way down here at three percent."

That's all the Left's fault, of course. This writer is 43 years old. She remembers being warned about acid rain and the hole in the ozone layer back in elementary school. By now, Florida was supposed to have been underwater, and the planet should have died off five or six times. Not one of their predictions has come true.

Meanwhile, voters seem to have realized that every "solution" to "climate change" is a communist money grab. They want to take our gas-powered cars, stop us from eating meat, and force us to live in crime-ridden urban areas. In short, every Leftist fantasy is pushed in the name of saving the planet.

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And winters being as cold. This writer remembers the Wisconsin blizzard of May, 1991.

An effort to use moral panic and a "public emergency" to control us.

We do not care. And it's glorious.

And when people who forwent having children to "save the planet" realize they've been had, the apathy will turn to anger.

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News Topics CLIMATE CHANGE | COMMUNISM | ECONOMY | FLORIDA | POLLING
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