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Is Oprah Really Trying to Normalize What Lindsay Clancy Did?

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 11, 2026 11:30 AM
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Is Oprah Really Trying to Normalize What Lindsay Clancy Did?
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

There's a very real problem with what appears to be the next wave of feminism: it's evolved from saying it's okay to kill your unborn children in the womb to saying it's okay to kill your born children if you have a bad day. It's sick and diseased. First, the audience demands that black women who kill their children be freed, because of Lindsay Clancy.

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"And the other thing, and I would just be remiss to not say is, I hope this never happens again. We know statistically it really will. I want us to have the same passion for people who do not look like Lindsay. Who don't have her same access. Who don't have her same access and education, her melanin, her privilege. There are women of color sitting around this country in prisons for the same thing that we've never heard of. I just wanna remind us to have the pink shirts and the energy for them as well."

This is actually a tacit admission that they don't believe Lindsay Clancy was experiencing postpartum psychosis and that they don't believe Clancy was unsupported. Because not every woman in prison for harming her children was mentally unwell. Some of them were just evil and abusive, but now the narrative is set: if you're a woman and you kill your children, you get to walk.

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In that entire room, only one woman had the spine to stand up and speak the truth.

Lindsay Clancy is a murderer.

She killed her children. They are dead.

Perhaps we need to stop televising these trials. Perhaps these women should be locked away without their names every being publicized.

Yes, sane women do. Because all these women are making a pretty darn good case for curtailing our rights. This writer dealt with depression and, for a while, took medication. If Oprah and her sycophants are going to normalize murder as a mental health problem, the authorities would be justified in taking my children away from me (or any woman) who had depression or other mental health issues.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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News Topics CRIME | LINDSAY CLANCY | MENTAL HEALTH | PRO-LIFE
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