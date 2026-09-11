Is Oprah Really Trying to Normalize What Lindsay Clancy Did?

There's a very real problem with what appears to be the next wave of feminism: it's evolved from saying it's okay to kill your unborn children in the womb to saying it's okay to kill your born children if you have a bad day. It's sick and diseased. First, the audience demands that black women who kill their children be freed, because of Lindsay Clancy.

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Room full of women on the Oprah show starts cheering after a doctor says that black female child murderers need to be supported too, not just the white child murderers like Lindsay Clancy.



"I want us to have the same passion for [female child murderers] who don't look like… pic.twitter.com/VbaQfq9BYi — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 10, 2026

"And the other thing, and I would just be remiss to not say is, I hope this never happens again. We know statistically it really will. I want us to have the same passion for people who do not look like Lindsay. Who don't have her same access. Who don't have her same access and education, her melanin, her privilege. There are women of color sitting around this country in prisons for the same thing that we've never heard of. I just wanna remind us to have the pink shirts and the energy for them as well."

This is actually a tacit admission that they don't believe Lindsay Clancy was experiencing postpartum psychosis and that they don't believe Clancy was unsupported. Because not every woman in prison for harming her children was mentally unwell. Some of them were just evil and abusive, but now the narrative is set: if you're a woman and you kill your children, you get to walk.

Oprah Brought together a bunch of crazy a** women to normalize what Lindsay Clancy did…



One young woman wasn’t buying it, and stood up amongst the crowd, and she brought the entire room to silence.



Girl

“I do believe she’s a murderer…”



Oprah:

“After all you’ve heard today?”… pic.twitter.com/Qu0n3gmEzH — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) September 10, 2026

In that entire room, only one woman had the spine to stand up and speak the truth.

Lindsay Clancy is a murderer.

She killed her children. They are dead.

Perhaps we need to stop televising these trials. Perhaps these women should be locked away without their names every being publicized.

This is pure insanity and very revealing.



Sane women need to stand up and forcefully deal with this BS. Stop being timid, those around you who support Clancy are crazy and should be treated as such. https://t.co/Z1NKmxe7GF — Gerald Morgan Jr (@GmorganJr) September 11, 2026

Yes, sane women do. Because all these women are making a pretty darn good case for curtailing our rights. This writer dealt with depression and, for a while, took medication. If Oprah and her sycophants are going to normalize murder as a mental health problem, the authorities would be justified in taking my children away from me (or any woman) who had depression or other mental health issues.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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