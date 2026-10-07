Chris Murphy Traveled to the Gulf to Attack Secretary Hegseth. There's Just One Problem.

Senator Chris Murphy recently traveled to the Gulf, where he tried to conduct "Congressional oversight," which is Democrat code-speak for "undermine the American war effort against Iran." Murphy complained that he was denied entry to U.S. military facilities and meetings with leaders, blaming the order on Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

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Something unprecedented happened during my visit to the Gulf.



For the first time in 20 years in Congress, I was denied entry to U.S. military facilities and even meetings with military leaders.



An order from Hegseth - that applies to both parties - to hide the cost of the war. pic.twitter.com/6TRJbAve6c — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 6, 2026

"Something unprecedented happened during my trip to the Middle East, and that is this: I have been denied total access to military facilities in the region, in particular in Qatar the Al Udeid Air Force Base, which is one of our biggest and most important facilities in the region," Murphy said.

There's just one problem with this. Murphy makes it seem like this is a new order meant to "hide the cost of the war" (when did Democrats ever care about the cost of anything?). It's not. According to several pending Community Notes, Murphy's office was notified in advance would be denied under a March 2026 directive restricting regional travel, and that restriction applies to both parties.

And in October of last year, per The Hill, Secretary Hegseth ordered a change to rules governing Pentagon interactions with Congress, including requiring Pentagon personnel to coordinate all interactions with Congress through the central legislative affairs office, which "significantly [altered] how military officials will speak with lawmakers."

The Iran War began in February of this year — four months after those changes.

You have no need to travel overseas.



You have no need to visit a military installation to track spending.



Your grandstanding is tiresome. — Area Man (@lheal) October 7, 2026

Murphy has never gone to Minnesota to track the spending and fraud in the state's welfare programs. He's never looked into the spending on illegal aliens.

Good! You're a chaos agent who spreads lies and false narratives. — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) October 6, 2026

The chaos is the point.

This “senator” has held off the record meetings with Iran.

He should NOT have access to any military intelligence https://t.co/enFRMbH9fY — Vern Nickerson 🇺🇸 (@CoachNickerson) October 6, 2026

If this is true, it's all the more reason to block him.

You’re there to play politics. Glad you were blocked. https://t.co/qKHfEgdjKn — The🎃FOO (@PolitiBunny) October 7, 2026

That's exactly what he's doing, which puts the lives and safety of our troops at risk.

I'm sure this dips**t knows the answer...



You will go in and get the standard briefings and even intelligence briefings which are supposed to be CONFIDENTIAL and run to social media and mainstream media and spew outright lies just to push your STUPID narratives.



That's why!!!!! https://t.co/5rmh5Ki1j1 — AJ Inapi (Allan) (@aj_inapi) October 7, 2026

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The Democrats have been trying to undermine and take out Secretary Hegseth since he was nominated in 2025.

Maybe that’s because you’re basically an IRGC asset. https://t.co/USjal7xlJQ — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) October 6, 2026

Harsh, but completely fair and honest.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us continue to report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.