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Chris Murphy Traveled to the Gulf to Attack Secretary Hegseth. There's Just One Problem.

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 07, 2026 8:00 AM
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Chris Murphy Traveled to the Gulf to Attack Secretary Hegseth. There's Just One Problem.
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Senator Chris Murphy recently traveled to the Gulf, where he tried to conduct "Congressional oversight," which is Democrat code-speak for "undermine the American war effort against Iran." Murphy complained that he was denied entry to U.S. military facilities and meetings with leaders, blaming the order on Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

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"Something unprecedented happened during my trip to the Middle East, and that is this: I have been denied total access to military facilities in the region, in particular in Qatar the Al Udeid Air Force Base, which is one of our biggest and most important facilities in the region," Murphy said.

There's just one problem with this. Murphy makes it seem like this is a new order meant to "hide the cost of the war" (when did Democrats ever care about the cost of anything?). It's not. According to several pending Community Notes, Murphy's office was notified in advance would be denied under a March 2026 directive restricting regional travel, and that restriction applies to both parties.

And in October of last year, per The Hill, Secretary Hegseth ordered a change to rules governing Pentagon interactions with Congress, including requiring Pentagon personnel to coordinate all interactions with Congress through the central legislative affairs office, which "significantly [altered] how military officials will speak with lawmakers."

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The Iran War began in February of this year — four months after those changes.

Murphy has never gone to Minnesota to track the spending and fraud in the state's welfare programs. He's never looked into the spending on illegal aliens.

The chaos is the point.

If this is true, it's all the more reason to block him.

That's exactly what he's doing, which puts the lives and safety of our troops at risk.

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The Democrats have been trying to undermine and take out Secretary Hegseth since he was nominated in 2025.

Harsh, but completely fair and honest.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us continue to report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CHRIS MURPHY | CONGRESS | IRAN | MILITARY | PETE HEGSETH
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