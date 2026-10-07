Meltdown: Thom Tillis Seems Intent on Burning Every Bridge Imaginable

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) is about to exit public life, and he’s not going quietly. For reasons that escape logic, he seems intent on burning every bridge there is, including releasing texts he sent to President Trump. It’s craziness. And now, he’s penned a new book, because why not, and is going on a promotional tour that’s just wild. In essence, he’s regretting everything he did here. The thing about Thom is that he chose to quit. And please don’t say Trump forced you — he posted one Truth Social about backing a primary challenge.

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The worst part is that, as he’s dousing everything in gasoline, Thom tries to play both sides. Ripping his past votes, like backing Pete Hegseth for Secretary of War, a nomination he tried to derail. Well, you voted for him, so please don’t whine when the Army secretary resigns. You released your communications with Trump, which no doubt were designed to embarrass the president, and then said he’s built a juggernaut political coalition. Dude, the GOP base is sick of you, and Democrats don’t want you.

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) THREATENS to DOXX President Trump’s phone number on The View if he releases his, like POTUS did over the weekend to Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR). Sunny Hostin: “In the book, you include some private exchanges with the president after he called you a ‘loser’ and took credit for forcing you out of the Senate, actually. You claim to have written him denying his account and saying, ‘I would have immediately told you to go blank yourself’ and ‘I don’t take this BS from anyone, including you, Mr. President.’ Did you hear back from him?” Thom Tillis: “Actually, we’ve talked or texted back and forth several times since then.” Ana Navarro: “He’s gonna give your phone away after this!” Thom Tillis: “With all due respect I have his number, too.” Sunny Hostin: “Are you concerned about the president coming after you after he has someone read this book to him?” Thom Tillis: “Not at all.” — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) October 5, 2026

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) SHOCKINGLY compliments POTUS for being an amazing political talent who brought together a truly incredible coalition of people to win. The View’s Whoopi Goldberg: “I mean, you go after a number of you-know-who's policies and his hiring choices. And I have to say, you kind of voted for a lot of these folks. And so you also call him out for being a snowflake. So have we. And yet you still say you support him and call him an amazing political talent. What am I missing?” Thom Tillis: “The fact that he's won two national elections. I mean, the fact of the matter is, he has a way of pulling together coalitions.” “He's got people that voted for him in North Carolina that you wouldn't have voted for me under any circumstances. So he creates these coalitions. He resonates with people.” “I think he's a great political force. I'm hoping that we could do that for good.” — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) October 5, 2026

Sen. Thom Tillis on President Trump's Cabinet: — Pete Hegseth is "the biggest regret of my career." — Says he should have stopped RFK Jr. from becoming health secretary. — Tulsi Gabbard won't be challenging anyone "for president of her local Mensa chapter. " — Kristi Noem is a dog murderer — Howard Lutnick quote is "nuttier than squirrel shit." "I stand by all that." — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 7, 2026

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It’s sad. It’s a meltdown.

When people with outsized egos don’t get their way, this is what happens. Tillis has political skill. He’s made so many blunders it might not seem like it, but he can do stuff. He has done stuff, but he’s not a QB1 guy. Things can move on without him, and it has here. He got ahead of his skis and wiped out on the slopes.

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