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Meltdown: Thom Tillis Seems Intent on Burning Every Bridge Imaginable

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 07, 2026 6:50 AM
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Meltdown: Thom Tillis Seems Intent on Burning Every Bridge Imaginable
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) is about to exit public life, and he’s not going quietly. For reasons that escape logic, he seems intent on burning every bridge there is, including releasing texts he sent to President Trump. It’s craziness. And now, he’s penned a new book, because why not, and is going on a promotional tour that’s just wild. In essence, he’s regretting everything he did here. The thing about Thom is that he chose to quit. And please don’t say Trump forced you — he posted one Truth Social about backing a primary challenge. 

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The worst part is that, as he’s dousing everything in gasoline, Thom tries to play both sides. Ripping his past votes, like backing Pete Hegseth for Secretary of War, a nomination he tried to derail. Well, you voted for him, so please don’t whine when the Army secretary resigns. You released your communications with Trump, which no doubt were designed to embarrass the president, and then said he’s built a juggernaut political coalition. Dude, the GOP base is sick of you, and Democrats don’t want you. 

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It’s sad. It’s a meltdown. 

When people with outsized egos don’t get their way, this is what happens. Tillis has political skill. He’s made so many blunders it might not seem like it, but he can do stuff. He has done stuff, but he’s not a QB1 guy. Things can move on without him, and it has here. He got ahead of his skis and wiped out on the slopes. 

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP | GOP | NORTH CAROLINA | SENATE | THOM TILLIS
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